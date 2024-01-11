MOBY DICK Comes to The Rep in February

The Repertory Theater of St. Louis (The Rep) presents the captivating timeless classic, Moby Dick this February 6-25, 2024 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University. Moby Dick is based on the book of the same name by Herman Melville and adapted and directed by Lookingglass Theater Company founding ensemble member and former Artistic Director David Catlin. Heralded as a “harrowing and intoxicating adventure” by the Chicago Tribune, Moby Dick is an award-winning production that delivers an acrobatic and theatrical experience never before seen in St. Louis.

“We are thrilled to bring Moby Dick, an epic, heartfelt and visually stunning story to St. Louis audiences as our fourth show of the season,” said Danny Williams, Managing Director. “Truly great theater can transport you into a different world and David Catlin's adaptation of this classic will catapult you out of your reality and into an adventure of a lifetime.”

The cast of Moby Dick features Kevin Aoussou (Routes, Remy Bumppo) as Queequeg, Walter Owen Briggs (20,000 Leagues Under The Sea, Lookingglass) as Ishmael, Felipe Carrasco (Sweat, Goodman Theatre) as Starbuck, Christopher Donahue (Treasure Island, Lookingglass) as Captain Ahab, Micah Figueroa (Lookingglass Alice, Lookingglass) as Cabaco/Captain of New Bedford Whaleship, Raymond Fox (Metamorphosis, Lookingglass) as Stubb/Captain Boomer/Captain Gardiner, Julian Hester (Love's Labours Lost, Chicago Shakespeare) as Bulkington and Maggie Kettering (The 39 Steps, Idaho Shakespeare Festival), Ayana Strutz (The Who's Tommy, Goodman Theatre) and Bethany Thomas (Maria and Rosetta, Northlight Theater) as the three Fates.

Moby Dick is adapted and directed by Lookingglass founding ensemble member and former Artistic Director David Catlin. The creative team includes acrobatic choreography by Sylvia Hernandez-DiStasi, a Lookingglass company member since 1999 and the co-founder and Artistic Director of The Actors Gymnasium in Chicago; set designer Courtney O'Neil (Little Shop of Horrors, Kansas City Rep); costume designer Carolyn “Sully” Ratke (Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Lookingglass); lighting designer William C. Kirkham (Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, Lookingglass); composer and sound designer Rick Sims (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Lookingglass); rigging designer Isaac Shoepp; and stage manager Jaci Entwisle.

Madness, obsession and bloodlust take a harrowing flight in this thrilling revision of Melville's Moby Dick masterpiece. Captain Ahab's hunt for the great White Whale soars to new heights through an exhilarating acrobatic and theatrical spectacle that invites audiences into the heart of the action. This adaptation from Lookingglass Theatre Company brings a literary legend to life in an experience that's both visceral and evocative.

Founded in 1988 by graduates of Northwestern University, Lookingglass Theatre Company has built a national reputation for artistic excellence and ensemble-based theatrical innovation. Recipient of the 2011 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, Lookingglass' many notable world premieres include Mary Zimmerman's Tony Award-winning Metamorphoses, The Arabian Nights and The Odyssey. Moby Dick first premiered in 2015 at Lookingglass Theater Company in association with Actors Gymnasium and received four Jeff Awards.

Moby Dick is produced with special arrangement with Bret Adams Ltd. It is sponsored by The Rep's Leading Ladies, a group committed to elevating and celebrating women in theatre.

For tickets and more information visit Click Here.