Liz Callaway Brings TO STEVE WITH LOVE To Blue Strawberry In St. Louis For Two Nights In January

Performances are on January 24th and 25th.

Jan. 02, 2023  

In 1970, Liz Callaway saw a musical that would change her life forever- Company, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, at the Alvin Theatre. A decade later, she would make her Broadway debut in Merrily We Roll Along, by the same composer at the same theatre. Now, with her critically acclaimed show "To Steve with Love," she pays homage to the writer who changed the course of her life. Honoring the life and songs of the most influential composer of the modern musical, the Emmy winner and Tony nominee celebrates the master with a carefully curated evening of the words and music of Stephen Joshua Sondheim. BroadwayWorld raved "it is the most important Sondheim show right now, and it is the one that cannot be missed," the Bistro Awards proclaimed the evening "glorious", and Musical Theatre Review called the show "as close to perfection as you can get." What more do you need, indeed?

Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway credits include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little, and Brownstone. She also appeared in "A Stephen Sondheim Evening", the legendary "Follies in Concert" at Lincoln Center, and "Inside the Actor's Studio: Stephen Sondheim." Regional and international credits include the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing", Dot in Sunday in the Park with George, Eva Peron in Evita, Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, and the European premiere of Sondheim on Sondheim at London's Royal Festival Hall.

Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, Beauty and the Beast, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant. Liz has eight solo recordings, including her newest album, "To Steve with Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim".

Tickets for Liz Callaway's show on January 24th and 25th at Blue Strawberry are $25-$45. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 7pm. For more information or to purchase tickets online, go to www.bluestrawberrystl.com. To make reservations by phone, call (314) 256-1745. Blue Strawberry is located at 364 N. Boyle Ave. in St. Louis, MO.




