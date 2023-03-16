Lianne Marie Dobbs To Bring Solo Show WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? To Blue Strawberry This Month

New York stage & screen actor, Lianne Marie Dobbs, returns to St Louis, bringing her hit solo show from 54Below on tour. Join her to raise a glass to the musical strength and lyrical beauty of women through classic Broadway songs and sassy standards - many originally intended for the male voice - including "Something's Coming", "How to Handle a Woman", and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," bookended by humorous and thought-provoking insights from celebrated feminists.

"Why CAN'T a Woman...?" is arranged and music directed by Ron Abel, whose client list includes: John Lloyd Young, Lucie Arnaz, Joely Fisher, Bette Midler and Helen Reddy.

Lianne's debut album "Everything Old is New Again" is on Shout! Broadway, and reached the 'Top Ten Vocal Albums of the Year' list in multiple publications. Major acting credits include The Gilded Age (HBO), Law & Order, and The Equalizer, LES MISERABLES, Always... Patsy Cline, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Jane Austen's EMMA, Million Dollar Quartet.

Friday, March 31 2023 at 7:30PM.