Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lianne Marie Dobbs To Bring Solo Show WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? To Blue Strawberry This Month

Join her to raise a glass to the musical strength and lyrical beauty of women through classic Broadway songs and sassy standards

Mar. 16, 2023  

Lianne Marie Dobbs To Bring Solo Show WHY CAN'T A WOMAN...? To Blue Strawberry This Month

New York stage & screen actor, Lianne Marie Dobbs, returns to St Louis, bringing her hit solo show from 54Below on tour. Join her to raise a glass to the musical strength and lyrical beauty of women through classic Broadway songs and sassy standards - many originally intended for the male voice - including "Something's Coming", "How to Handle a Woman", and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face," bookended by humorous and thought-provoking insights from celebrated feminists.

"Why CAN'T a Woman...?" is arranged and music directed by Ron Abel, whose client list includes: John Lloyd Young, Lucie Arnaz, Joely Fisher, Bette Midler and Helen Reddy.

Lianne's debut album "Everything Old is New Again" is on Shout! Broadway, and reached the 'Top Ten Vocal Albums of the Year' list in multiple publications. Major acting credits include The Gilded Age (HBO), Law & Order, and The Equalizer, LES MISERABLES, Always... Patsy Cline, Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Jane Austen's EMMA, Million Dollar Quartet.

Friday, March 31 2023 at 7:30PM.




BEETLEJUICE, COMPANY & More Set for The Fabulous Fox Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Season Photo
BEETLEJUICE, COMPANY & More Set for The Fabulous Fox Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Season
The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced its spectacular 2023-2024 Broadway season featuring a mix of Broadway’s biggest hits and St. Louis favorites.
Midnight Companys JUST ONE LOOK Announces Second Extention At The Blue Strawberry Showroom Photo
Midnight Company's JUST ONE LOOK Announces Second Extention At The Blue Strawberry Showroom And Lounge
The Blue Strawberry and The Midnight Company have announced that the run for the Linda Ronstadt show, JUST ONE LOOK, is being extended again. Three additional shows have been added for Wednesday, April 12th, Thursday, April 13th, and Friday, April 14th at 7:30pm.
St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Participating Schools Photo
St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Participating Schools
The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation are pleased to announce the 35 participating schools for the 2022-2023 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards season (SLHSMTA).
New Shows Announced at Westport Playhouse For March Photo
New Shows Announced at Westport Playhouse For March
Westport Playhouse has a variety of comedy, music and theater on stage during March. Learn more about the full lineup here!

More Hot Stories For You


BEETLEJUICE, COMPANY & More Set for The Fabulous Fox Theatre 2023-24 Broadway SeasonBEETLEJUICE, COMPANY & More Set for The Fabulous Fox Theatre 2023-24 Broadway Season
March 16, 2023

The Fabulous Fox Theatre has announced its spectacular 2023-2024 Broadway season featuring a mix of Broadway’s biggest hits and St. Louis favorites.
St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Participating SchoolsSt. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards Announces Participating Schools
March 14, 2023

The Fabulous Fox, The Muny and The Fox Performing Arts Charitable Foundation are pleased to announce the 35 participating schools for the 2022-2023 St. Louis High School Musical Theatre Awards season (SLHSMTA).
New Shows Announced at Westport Playhouse For MarchNew Shows Announced at Westport Playhouse For March
March 13, 2023

Westport Playhouse has a variety of comedy, music and theater on stage during March. Learn more about the full lineup here!
Prism Theatre Company Announces Cast Of Upcoming Production Of DOUBT: A PARABLEPrism Theatre Company Announces Cast Of Upcoming Production Of DOUBT: A PARABLE
March 7, 2023

Prism Theatre Company has announced the cast of Doubt: a parable by John Patrick Shanley. Prism will produce this Pulitzer Prize-winning play this Spring at the Kranzberg Black Box Theatre! 
St. Louis Shakespeare Festival Sets 2023 Season Featuring TWELFTH NIGHT, MERRY WIVES & MoreSt. Louis Shakespeare Festival Sets 2023 Season Featuring TWELFTH NIGHT, MERRY WIVES & More
March 2, 2023

The St. Louis Shakespeare Festival has announced its line-up for their 23rd Season of free Shakespeare with Twelfth Night as the mainstage production in Forest Park
share