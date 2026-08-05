LITTLE WOMEN to Open Rep's Diamond Anniversary Season in September

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The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis will launch its 2026/27 Diamond Anniversary Season with an iconic American classic: Louisa May Alcott's Little Women, adapted by Lauren Gunderson. Performances run September 9–27, 2026, at the Loretto‑Hilton Center for the Performing Arts.

Experience the heartfelt retelling of Little Women which beautifully captures the laughter, heartbreak, sisterhood, and everyday heroism that have made generations fall in love with the March family. Whether you grew up with Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy or are meeting them for the first time, this beloved American classic—set in New England during the Civil War—offers the comfort, charm, and emotional richness that has defined it for more than 150 years. A timeless coming‑of‑age story of resilience, first love, and finding your voice, Little Women speaks to anyone who has ever chased a dream, defied expectations, or dared to imagine a future all their own.

Little Women features Andrea San Miguel who wowed audiences last season in The Cottage, as Louisa/Jo with Kristen Lintvedt (All My Sons, New Jewish Theatre) as Beth, Jack Lancaster (“The Bear”, Hulu) as Laurie, Amira Danan (A Christmas Carol, Goodman Theatre) as Meg, Adam Poss (Patriots, Broadway) as John/Bhaer, Marcia Pizzo (Steel Magnolias, TheatreWorks Silicon Valley) as Marmee/Aunt March and Webster's Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts student Addison Foote as Amy.

This production is helmed by an all‑female and non‑binary creative team, bringing a fresh lens to Alcott's iconic world. Leading the production as the Director is The Rep's Associate Artistic Director Delaney Piggins, joined by Scenic Designer Ann Beyersdorfer, Costume Designer Kotryna Hilko, Lighting Designer Paige Seber, Sound Designer Amanda Werre, Choreographer Sam Gaitsch and Stage Manager Evangeline Rose Whitlock.

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