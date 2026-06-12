Katy Geraghty to Bring Solo Show to Blue Strawberry in St. Louis
Matthew Ranaudo and comedian Amy Geraghty will join, with music direction by Carter Haney.
Broadway performer Katy Geraghty, fresh off her run as Tracy Turnblad in The Muny's production of Hairspray brings an evening of the music that made her.
From Paramore to Sondheim, Barbara Streisand to Billie Eilish. Special performances by Matthew Ranaudo and stand up comedian Amy Geraghty. Music Direction by Carter Haney. Tickets are $25-$45. Doors open at 6pm for cocktail and dinner service (minimums apply) and showtime is at 7:30pm.
Broadway credits include: Into the Woods (Little Red, Broadway replacement and national tour), Groundhog Day (original Broadway cast). Favorite theatre credits: Oklahoma! (Gertie Cummings, Carnegie Hall), & Juliet (pre-Broadway Toronto run), Bliss (world premiere at 5th Avenue Theatre), Hairspray (Tracy Turnblad, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and The Muny) and Shrek The Musical (Gingy, North Shore Music Theatre).
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