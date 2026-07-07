JOB to Make St. Louis Premiere at New Jewish Theatre

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Following its acclaimed Broadway run, New Jewish Theatre will present the St. Louis premiere of JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich from August 6–23, 2026, at the Wool Studio Theatre at the J.

The psychological thriller follows Jane, whose life begins to unravel after a viral video places her on leave from one of the world's most powerful technology companies. What starts as a routine psychological evaluation soon evolves into an intense confrontation that explores truth, technology, identity, and the human cost of living online.

"JOB speaks eloquently to our modern moment and the ways we engage with both technology and each other, while also being a highly absorbing psychological thriller," said Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet. "I expect the questions it raises to linger long after the curtain falls."

The production is directed by Annamaria Pileggi, Professor of the Practice Emerita in the Performing Arts Department at Washington University in St. Louis, who previously directed New Jewish Theatre's production of Tuesdays with Morrie.

"At a time when the line between perception and reality is increasingly blurred, JOB challenges its audience to be the ultimate arbiter of truth," said Pileggi. "The play offers no easy answers. Each audience member must decide what is real, what is truth, and accept the consequences of that ultimate decision."

Inspired by real-life experiences, Friedlich developed the play after meeting a professional content moderator whose work involved reviewing disturbing online material. He also drew from his experience writing for the fictional Instagram influencer Lil Miquela, exploring the intersections of internet culture, anonymity, and identity.

JOB began at New York's SoHo Playhouse, where it sold out before previews concluded, before transferring Off-Broadway and eventually opening on Broadway in July 2024 to continued commercial and critical success.

The production stars Kristen Lindtvedt, whose previous New Jewish Theatre credits include All My Sons and Into the Woods, alongside John Contini, who previously appeared in The Sunshine Boys.

The creative team includes scenic designer C. Otis Sweezy, lighting designer Michael Sullivan, sound designer Kareem Deanes, and resident Costume Designer Michele Friedman Siler, recipient of the 2026 St. Louis Theater Circle Award for costume design for Cabaret.

JOB runs August 6–23, 2026, at the Wool Studio Theatre at the J in St. Louis. Performances are scheduled Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

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