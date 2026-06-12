Video: GOD OF CARNAGE at New Jewish Theatre

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A new clip from New Jewish Theatre previews the company's production of GOD OF CARNAGE, Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning comedy, now running at the Wool Studio Theatre in St. Louis through June 28, 2026.

GOD OF CARNAGE, translated by Christopher Hampton, centers on two sets of Brooklyn parents who convene to address a playground altercation between their eleven-year-old boys. What begins as a polite, diplomatic exchange gradually deteriorates as tensions rise and civility gives way, leaving both couples with far more than their principles in tatters. The play won three 2009 Tony Awards, including Best Play, and the 2009 Olivier Award for Best Comedy.

The production is directed by Gad Guterman, associate professor at Webster University's Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts, as noted in prior BroadwayWorld coverage. The run also marks the first time NJT has produced a work by Reza, the celebrated French Jewish playwright best known for her play Art.

Tickets are available at www.showpass.com/god-of-carnage/. For more on the production, see BroadwayWorld's earlier announcement of the engagement.

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