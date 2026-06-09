DISTANT WORLDS: MUSIC FROM FINAL FANTASY is Coming to The Fabulous Fox

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The official symphonic concert experience Distant Worlds: music from FINAL FANTASY, will be presented at The Fabulous Fox on Saturday, December 5 at 8:00 p.m. This immersive multimedia event combines the power of a full symphony orchestra and chorus with stunning high-definition visuals from the legendary FINAL FANTASY series projected on a giant screen, creating an unforgettable night for gamers and music lovers alike.

Renowned maestro Arnie Roth will lead over 100 musicians on stage in an exciting performance of composer Masayoshi Soken’s music from beloved video games FINAL FANTASY XIV and FINAL FANTASY XVI.

The program will also feature music by Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamauzu, Masayoshi Soken, Yoko Shimomura and many other esteemed FINAL FANTASY composers, including a special performance by Amanda Achen, original vocalist from FINAL FANTASY XIV and XVI.

This special concert includes new HD video created by Square Enix specifically for this tour, along with beloved music and video from the entire FINAL FANTASY series. Don’t miss out on this multimedia concert experience.

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