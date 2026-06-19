Review: WE WILL ROCK YOU at The Marcelle Theater

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New Line Theatre’s 34th season comes to a close with handclaps and harmonies with a lively production of We Will Rock You. As directors Scott Miller and Chris Moore remind us, you’re never too old to rock and roll.

At first glance, Ben Elton’s jukebox musical seems like a fun romp through the catalog of Queen, a band that has sold over 300 million records worldwide. However, beneath the surface, it is something more, a satirical rallying cry against dystopian society, conformity, and corporate control.

Set in a gloomy, futuristic 2326, where live music is banned, and individuality is suppressed by Globalsoft, a multinational corporation whose tentacles reach into every aspect of human society. Rock n' Roll appears to be dead, but its future rests on Galileo Figaro, an energetic youth whose head is filled with cryptic song fragments.

A reluctant hero who comes of age, Galileo is seen as “The Dreamer” by the rebellious Bohemians. As the musical unfolds, he becomes a prophet to those seeking freedom from Globalsoft’s rule.

Taking up the mantle of a freedom fighter, Galieo is initially unsure of his true destiny. He is aided by Buddy, a goofy soothsayer with a Big Lebowski vibe, and Scaramouche, a riot girl also looking to turn the tables on the system.

Intertwining live music and live theater, the musical features a sparse set with a band placed center stage. Blended with bits and bobs of contemporary pop hits and classic rock songs, the songs of Queen form the backbone of narrative.

Rock music has always been a tool of rebellion, coming of age, love, and independence. In this timeline, its raw, rough-and-ready spirit has been curtailed by AI, corporate oversight, and stifled human creativity. Fortunately, capitulation is not an option.

Fighting the intrepid rebels is a Khashoggi, a Globalsoft shill, and the dastardly Killer Queen who rules with an iron fist. Along with minions with dance moves, she is relentless in her attempts to quell the uprising.

Leading a stellar cast is Brady Kierkegaard, whose company debut features a charismatic breakout performance. From I Want to Break Free early on to a rousing We Will Rock You/We Are the Champions to close things out, his voice is fantastic.

His accomplice is New Line regular Chelsie Johnston as Scaramouche. Roaming the stage with a fiery swagger, she gives audiences a gritty and independent heroine.

She gives one of the season’s best performances here. In addition to shredding on guitar, she handles her vocals with raw energy. Musically, Hammer To Fall, an emotional duet with Kierkegaard, and a powerful reprise of I Want to Break Free are highlights.

Get out of the way of De-Rance Blaylock. Her return to New Line as Killer Queen finds the diva nearly stealing the entire show with her forceful voice. Relishing her role as the villain, she makes campiness a high art while also conveying an intensity of authoritarianism.

Also excellent is Evan Bronkema as Khashoggi, whose debut finds him giving some full-force sinister action as Killer Queen’s main agent of fear.

Boasting a dynamic cast and a kickass band, directed by Brayden Bessette, We Will Rock You is essential viewing. Perfect for fans of Queen and those who want their musicals tinged with plenty of sass, the show is the perfect amalgamation of driving beats, finger snaps, get down grooves, and phenomenal performances.

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