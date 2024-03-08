Circus Harmony Sets Upcoming Events For March and April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



St. Louis’ own internationally recognized social circus school - Circus Harmony – will host two special events in March and April!

“We are thrilled to be hosting these two exceptional circus experiences that exemplify what we believe in: the transformative power of circus arts!” states Circus Harmony’s Artistic/Executive Director, Jessica Hentoff.

March 26 and 27: Don't miss this opportunity to learn directly, in person, from the man who revolutionized the teaching of juggling. As an art form, juggling has been around for thousands of years - there are even hieroglyphics of people juggling in ancient Egypt.

Craig Quat’s Functional Juggling is an innovative learning experience designed to help sharpen awareness about the practice of inclusion and how juggling can be used as a tool for social intervention and change. This special two day course will be held on Monday and Tuesday, March 26 and 27, at Circus Harmony inside City Museum in downtown St. Louis, Missouri.

This workshop is for teachers, occupational therapists, and anyone who wants to use circus arts to work with any population. No previous juggling experience needed. Participants will receive new skill sets and perspectives about how to facilitate and deliver juggling accessibly. Lots of hands-on experience and practical skill sets will be shared through practice and experimentation. Attendees will leave with an immediate ability to enhance the accessibility of any learning environment. Space is limited. Register here: http://circusharmony.org/CraigQuatRegistration.

April 9: Circus Harmony will have a special performance from the new American circus troupe, Cirque Us, performing their show DreamCycle at City Museum. Tickets are just $15 and available now at www.thecirqueus.com. DreamCycle features an award-winning troupe of circus artists that lead you on an adventure through a strange yet familiar world, performing astounding feats that will make you say, “I must be dreaming!” As the story unravels like the fabric of a dream, we come face to face with both fantasy and nightmare. Featuring aerialists, jugglers, acrobats, contortionists, hand balancers, clowns, and so much more from across the country.

Since their founding year and first production in 2016, Cirque Us has rapidly grown into a nationally renowned circus company, producing and touring original, full-length works year after year, alongside educational experiences such as camps and workshops for people of all ages and abilities. The DailyUV.com calls this troupe “the perfect blend of sophistication and fun,” and “non-stop action that keeps you guessing as to what is to come next.” The show runs approximately 75 minutes and is appropriate for all ages. Tickets are on sale now at www.TheCirqueUs.com. Please note that ticket price does not include access to City Museum, which can be purchased separately.