Broadway's Andrea Dotto to Return to the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theater This Month

Andrea Dotto (Bandstand, Chita Rivera Award Nominee) is back at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theater in the multi-faceted ensemble of A Grand Night For Singing, directed and choreographed by Sam Hay with music direction by Broadway's Joshua Zecher-Ross (Be More Chill.) A theatrical haven for Dotto, the Lyceum has given her a place to hone her skills and finesse her craft. It also gave her and husband, Brendan Malafronte (Rescue Rue), the idea for something life changing.

In March of 2020, the Producing Artistic Director of the Lyceum, Quin Gresham, sent out the call to his trusted actors. His ask was for them to film themselves reading books for the theater's younger audiences. It was his mission to build connection during such an isolating time. Quin's directive was met by the eager and creatively stifled couple with vigor.

With Dotto's husband Brendan being a puppeteer, the two filmed their story with an old friend of theirs: a lovable mutt named Dusty, who happened to be a talking dog. The couple knew they had something special. Not only did it feel extraordinary to create again, but the smiles it brought to their viewers were deeply affirming. Filming the read-aloud for the Lyceum was just the beginning. From then, the duo of "Dusty & Dott" was born.

Since then, Dusty & Dott has partnered with the National non-profit The Reading League to build 40 episodes of Science of Reading supported television. The show is called The Reading League's "Reading Buddies" and is a fun, foundational reading TV series for students PreK-3. The show features important underlying components of skillful word reading such as phonological awareness, letter names/sounds, and blending sounds to decode words accurately.

Season 1 of the show was nominated for a NYS Emmy Award. Dotto writes, acts, edits, manages, costumes, and corals the entire team! All skills she learned while treading the boards at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre.

Full episodes of "Reading Buddies" are available on Youtube and select PBS affiliates.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre's production of A Grand Night For Singing runs Sept. 23 through Oct. 2. This stylish review features more than 30 songs from 11 of their musical masterpieces, including Oklahoma!, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, Carousel, The King and I, Cinderella, and more. This show features five talented, versatile performers alongside Dotto: Devon Perry, Katy Tang, Boe Wank, and Donté Wilder

The production team includes Scenic Designer Ryan Zirngibl, Lighting Designer Kaitlyn Breen, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, Sound Designer Jon Robertson, Production Stage Manager Tony Dearing, and Assistant Stage Manager Iván Dario Cano. Casting by THE CASTING COLLABORATIVE, Richard Glover & Jason Styres.

