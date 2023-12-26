BWW Q&A: Jailyn Genyse of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis

The Repertory Theater of St. Louis (The Rep) presents It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in place of previously announced A Christmas Carol this December 1- 23, 2023 at the Loretto-Hilton Center on the Campus of Webster University. In this adaptation of the cherished holiday film, It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play transports audiences back to the 1940s, the Golden Age of Radio, as they rediscover the magic of the holiday season.

The cast of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features an entirely local company of talented actors, many who are returning to The Rep after last season’s A Christmas Carol including: DeAnte Bryant as Harry Heywood, Carmen Garcia as Rosa Ramos, Jailyn Genese as Stage Manager, Melissa Harlow as Sally Applewhite, Michael James Reed as Jake Laurents and Eric Dean White as Freddie Filmore.

They are joined by other fan favorites J. Samuel Davis (Jitney, The Black Rep) as Dr. Richard Ross, and Webster University students Daisy Held as Sound Engineer, Aria Maholchic (Murder on the Orient Express, The Rep) as Lana Sherwood, and TJ Staten, Jr (Footloose, MUNY) as Lead Songbird and Sound Engineer.

The timeless holiday story It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play explores the life of George Bailey, a compassionate and selfless man, standing on the brink of despair, when an angel named Clarence is sent down to Earth to teach George the power of kindness, the importance of family and friends, and the realization that each life, no matter how ordinary it may seem, is truly wonderful.

The creative team for It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play features director Kate Bergstrom (The 39 Steps, The Rep), set and costume designer An-Lin Dauber (And Then They Came For Me, Alabama Shakespeare Festival), lighting designer Christina Watanabe (As You Like It, Oregon Shakespeare Festival), sound and foley designer Michael Costagliola (Murder on the Orient Express, The Rep), and stage managers Anna Baranski (A Christmas Carol, Alliance Theatre), Emilee Buchheit (The Lehman Trilogy, The Rep) and assistant stage manager Sarah Luedloff.

It’s A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play Adapted by Joe Landry and based on the story The Greatest Gift by Philip Van Doren Stern Directed by Kate Bergstrom December 1 - 23, 2023 at The Loretto-Hilton Center (130 Edgar Road, St. Louis, MO) Running time is 95 minutes with one intermission Engage your imagination in the world of vintage radio broadcasting as you rediscover the magic of the holiday season with It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.

Jailyn Genyse is a recent graduate of the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts, where she received a BFA in acting. Previous credits include: The Games Afoot (Shakespeare in the Street), Pippin (COCA), The Wolves (COCA), A Christmas Carol (The Rep), and Matilda (COCA). When not performing onstage, she can be found education the youth in various different classrooms across the city. follow @jailyngenyse

How do you approach your role as Belinda Plum/Stage Manager in It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play?

Doing a show within a show has its own challenges, but I luckily had the honor of studying our two amazing Stage Managers, Emilee Buchheit and Anna Baranski, who gave me all of my inspirations for Belinda Plum. The assertiveness and grounded energy of Belinda I borrowed from Emilee. She had a way of conducting a rehearsal room in a safe way. Mix in a little bit of Anna’s charming and warm Texas smile, and you get Miss Belinda Plum.

Can you share any challenges or interesting moments you've encountered while preparing for this production?

Learning to become a Foley artist has been the most challenging and interesting aspect of this production. I have a musical background where I played the flute in band growing up, so instead of thinking of the show as a Radio “Play”, I view it as a Radio “Orchestra”. Everything onstage, including myself, is an instrument that plays an important part to the storytelling. The cast was blessed to be supported by our amazing Associate Sound Designer, Andrew Rovner, and later the Sound/ Foley Designer, Michael Costagliola, to aid in making every single sound intentional and appealing to the ears.

How has your experience at the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts shaped your acting career?

My alma mater has inspired me to be a versatile artist. Each semester introduced me to a new side of theatre that I would never have encountered otherwise. I have learned to be a curious artist whose career goals have become less about the individual and more about the impact I can make on those around me. Despite the challenges that the pandemic has made on the theatre community and a majority of my college years, I owe a lot of my post-grad career relationships to the Sargent Conservatory of Theatre Arts.

What inspired you to also educate the youth in classrooms across the city when you're not performing?

I’ve always had a passion for teaching (theatre specifically) from a very young age. I started interning at a local theatre in my hometown in Houston, TX called the Talented Tenth Theatre when I was around 14, and my passion for educating the youth was born. The freshness and creativity that children possess is beautiful. It is easy to think that once you reach a certain age, the learning is over, but I’ve learned more about myself and the world around me from my students than I have from any teacher in my life.

How do you feel about working with an entirely local cast in this production?

As someone who was not born in St. Louis, I have grown an immense appreciation for the community. I have seen St. Louisans come together in the lowest of low times to build beautiful things. It has been an honor to act alongside such beautiful people for even more beautiful people in the audience.

What does it mean to you to be part of The Repertory Theater of St. Louis?

To be a part of the Repertory Theater of St. Louis is to be a part of change. Over the last four years, I have worked in various different positions at the theater, and I have seen tremendous growth in every department. Being in such a groundbreaking production around the holiday season is a blessing that I am so fortunate to experience and to keep experiencing! #RallyfortheRep

What is your take on the adaptation of It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play and its message about kindness, family, and friends?

It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio play is a story for everyone. I believe that every person can see themselves in George Bailey. We now live in a society where everyone at one point has felt like their backs were pushed up against a wall, and that can be a very lonely place. This show makes everyone realize that there is someone there watching you, rooting for you, and wanting to help you. There’s one thing that our lovely Director Kate Bergstrom said in rehearsal that has completely changed my perspective of life. They said, “Everyone is an angel to someone.” So be kind. Give grace. Laugh a little. Every day isn’t guaranteed, but your impact is, so make it a good one.