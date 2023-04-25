9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL to be Presented at Kirkwood Performing Arts Center This Month

A hailed Queen of Country Music, Dolly Parton herself couldn't have better described this production herself when she said, "There's a lot of talented women out there, and we should all get a chance to do what we do." Gateway Center for Performing Arts, a local St. Louis Youth Theatre Company known for its trail-blazing artistic work, is taking Dolly to heart - and to the stage - producing her 9 to 5 The Musical at the state-of-the-art Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, running April 28th-30th, 2023.

Based on the 70s film of the same name starring Dolly Parton, 9 to 5 follows office quirky workers Violet, Judy and Doralee as they traverse the male-dominated workforce led by Franklin Hart, the sexist, egotistical bigot they call a boss. Choreographer Laura Roth noted of the experience, "Working on a show exploring the themes of women in a workplace gives you a look both into how far we've come and how much from that time still feels familiar. I think living the experience through the characters is giving the actors an appreciation for the women who paved the way during this time and a drive to continue their efforts."

GCPA's production packs a punch, with this power trio played by Ariana Kroeger, Anna Wright and Avery Bengtson - three leading ladies already making an impact in the local theatre scene and on a trajectory to trailblaze in the performing arts industry for years to come. 9 to 5 marks culminating performances for Kroeger and Wright, both who will be pursuing Theatre degrees in the fall- Kroeger with New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and Wright with Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

Bengston, who plays Doralee, Dolly Parton's iconic role from the movie, shares, "This is a show that celebrates how strong women really are! I have also loved creating this with my co-stars, who are incredibly talented but also uplifting and kind. It truly makes the show experience one I get to have in real life too!" Wright, who plays Judy, adds, "Too often high school theatre girls get stuck playing characters whose only purpose is to be a romantic interest. In 9 to 5, I have explored a complex female character who goes through an inspiring journey of independence." Kroeger, who plays Violet, says, "This show is empowering, authentic, catchy, and FUNNY! It is such an enjoyable show to watch and be a part of."

GCPA's 9 to 5 doesn't stop with impact on the stage. This production marks a partnership with Touch of Hope, an organization which provides purses or reusable bags filled with essentials and love to women, girls, and anyone who has bravely escaped abuse in search of a better way of life. Aspen Meyer, Touch of Hope Youth ambassador and GCPA Student, explains, "In most situations, women leave abusive situations quickly and cannot afford to replace their purse or purchase basic necessities. Providing them with a purse filled with the essentials not only helps meet an immediate need, but also gives a 'Touch of Hope' that things will get better."

GCPA will be collecting personal hygiene items to fill Touch of Hope purses at every performance of 9 to 5. GCPA Executive Director Paul Pagano comments, "When Aspen approached GCPA about a partnership, we knew 9 to 5 was a perfect opportunity to support Aspen and this great organization, and to further the message of female empowerment and the Importance of intentional investment in improving the lives of women, especially those escaping abuse."

9 to 5, with generous funding from The Regional Arts Commission, performs at the gorgeous Kirkwood Performing Arts Center, April 28th at 7pm, April 29th at 2pm and 7pm, and April 30th at 3pm. Tickets range $15-25 and can be purchased at www.gcapstl.org/tickets.