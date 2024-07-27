R.Evolución Latina's 17th Annual D2GB Performing Arts Camp Returns July 22nd – 26th, 2024!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway and NYC’s vibrant performing arts community are once again joining forces to bring the magic of theatre to life at the 17th Annual Dare to Go Beyond (D2GB) Performing Arts Camp, hosted by R.Evolución Latina (RL).

Since its inception, R.Evolución Latina has been dedicated to empowering children through the arts, and this year’s camp promises to be the most dynamic yet. The camp, running from July 22nd to July 26th, will feature a lineup of Broadway and NYC artists who are committed to inspiring the next generation of performers. Over the past 16 years, an incredible community of artists have volunteered their time to teach dance, singing, acting, and, most importantly, self-belief and empowerment. This year, under the theme of CARNAVAL participants will discover the meaning of carnivals in their own cultures as well as discovering and igniting their passion to share their heritage and legacies with one another.

Special guest stars Nyseli Vega (Hell’s Kitchen) and TONY award-winning choreographer Sergio Trujillo will visit the camp and share their time and insights with the campers.

Founder and Director Luis Salgado will lead this camp, showcasing the transformative power of the arts. Children and teens from across New York City’s five boroughs and various Latin American countries will come together for this week-long immersive experience. Thanks to the generosity of the Broadway and NYC artistic communities, these young participants will be empowered through diverse artistic disciplines. In a unique partnership withThe Moulin Rouge on Broadway, RL will also provide campers with the unforgettable experience of attending a Broadway show.

The camp will be hosted at Pearl Studios in Manhattan, with the final day’s activities taking place at the historic Puerto Rican Traveling Theater, right in the heart of Broadway. This year’s camp is particularly special as it introduces a double finale, beginning with the traditional Friday conclusion celebration followed by a special added performance at Dorney Park.

Luis Salgado, Founder and Director of R.Evolución Latina shares: "I am continually inspired by the boundless energy and creativity of the kids, the unwavering dedication of the teachers, and the incredible strength of our community. This year, we are thrilled to welcome the cast of Moulin Rouge to our camp. Their involvement is a powerful reminder of what we can achieve together with our Broadway community and also of where we come from. As we celebrate 17 years of R.Evolución Latina, we solidify the bridge between Latiné Broadway representation and our educational focus. This summer camp is especially exciting as we introduce a double finale to our program. We will continue our cherished tradition of the Friday show, and for the first time, we are expanding the experience to include a special showcase at Dorney Park. The work we do is a testament to how our community comes together to support and uplift each other, creating unforgettable moments and opportunities for our youth. WE DARE TO GO BEYOND."



This year’s teaching artists include: Andres Gallardo Bustillo (The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote), Andrés Quintero (Moulin Rogue), Anna Aliau Guerra (On Your Feet!), Ioana Alfonso (Dancin’), Milteri Tucker & Bombayazo Drummers - Oreste Abrantes & Wil Green, Nando Moreland (Life & Trust), Reza Salazar (Clyde’s), Roddy Kennedy (Hamilton), Shani Talmor (On Your Feet!), Suni Reyes (Gordita Chronicles on HBO Max), Valeria Cossu, Voltaire Wade (Hamilton), Ximena Salgado (Summer Nights) & Dancers from Rumbamena, Dominga Sol Hoffens, Linda Sara Morales Vasquez, and Mariana Carlassara.

Camp group leaders include: Antuan Magic Raimone (Hamilton), Juliana Betancur (In The Heights), Maria Belissario, Mario Peguero, Mayelah Barrera, Michael Anthony Sylvester (Broadway Bares Hit The Strip), Natalia Nieves, Natalia Peguero (In the Heights), Rosie Lani Fiedelman (The Lion King). Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Music Directors: Justin Ramos (Here Lies Love) and Austin Davy.

Founded in 2008, the D2GB Performing Arts Camp has provided free classes in dance, voice, acting, and other performance disciplines to children ages 7 to 17 from various schools and community organizations across the city. This vital program is made possible through the generous support of the Herman Goldman Foundation, with additional contributions from Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Pearl Studios, and Times Deli Cafe.

