Anoche tuvo lugar en Nueva York la premiere del remake de WEST SIDE STORY con su reparto y equipo creativo. Fue un evento muy especial ya que se proyectó en el Lincoln Center, construido en el espacio donde se rodó la película original de Robert Wise.

Al evento acudió el director, además de los miembros del reparto: Ansel Elgort, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Brian d'Arcy James, Corey Stoll, Josh Andrés Rivera, Rita Moreno (quien también es una de las productoras ejecutivas) y Rachel Zegler.

WEST SIDE STORY, dirigida por Steven Spielberg a partir de un guión de Tony Kushner, Premio Pulitzer y ganador del Tony®, cuenta la historia clásica de las terribles rivalidades y de los amores juveniles del Nueva York de 1957 y se estrenará oficialmente en cines en España el 22 de diciembre.

WEST SIDE STORY es una adaptación para la gran pantalla del espectáculo original de Broadway de 1957, con libreto de Arthur Laurents, música de Leonard Bernstein, letras de Stephen Sondheim y concepto, dirección y coreografía de Jerome Robbins.



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Rachel Zegler attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Kristie Macosko Krieger (L) and Steven Spielberg attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: David Alvarez attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: (L-R) Ansel Elgort, Corey Stoll, Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera, Steven Spielberg, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Brian d'Arcy James, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Kevin McCollum, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Tony Kushner attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Rachel Zegler attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Steven Spielberg (L) and Ansel Elgort attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Steven Spielberg speaks duringthe New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: (L-R) Ariana DeBose, Steven Spielberg, and Rachel Zegler attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Ansel Elgort, Corey Stoll, Rachel Zegler, Josh Andres Rivera, Steven Spielberg, Mike Faist, Rita Moreno, Brian d'Arcy James, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Kevin McCollum, Alan Horne, Kristie Macosko Krieger, and Tony Kushner attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Bob Iger (L) and Steven Spielberg attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Rita Moreno (L) and Steven Spielberg attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Mike Faist attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Kate Capshaw (L) and Steven Spielberg attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Rachel Zegler attends the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)



NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Steven Spielberg (L) and Rachel Zegler attend the New York premiere of West Side Story on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)