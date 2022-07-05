Marc Shaiman & More to Take Part in Movie Score Málaga Film Music Festival This Week

The 7th annual Movie Score Málaga, among the most prestigious film music festivals worldwide, opens this week, welcoming special guests including 7-time Oscar-nominee and Tony-winning composer/lyricist Marc Shaiman, Oscar-nominated composer Harold Faltermeyer, and acclaimed composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson.

Led by Manager of Malaga Procultura Juan Antonio Vigar and MOSMA artistic coordinator David Doncel and organized by the Málaga Film Festival, MOSMA will feature four concerts, screenings, meet-and-greets and round table conversations celebrating music for film and television. Most performances will take place in Malaga at the Cervantes Theater, with tickets available via www.unientadas.es.

The event will begin on Wednesday July 6th with a screening of the documentary Ennio. Directed by Giuseppe Tornatore, the film chronicles the life and work of Oscar-winning composer Ennio Morricone (The Good, The Bad And The Ugly) and his 500+ visual media works.

Thursday July 7th will feature a solo concert and performance by Marc Shaiman. The intimate evening will feature a retrospective of hits from his music on projects including Hairspray, When Harry Met Sally, Sleepless in Seattle and Smash.

Friday the 8th will feature the debut orchestral concert of hit Netflix/Sony series Cobra Kai, the sequel to The Karate Kid film franchise. The music will be performed by show composers Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, accompanied by the Malaga Symphony Orchestra and Granda Chamber Choir under the direction of Isabel Rubio.

Saturday July 9th will feature a performance of the works of Harold Faltermeyer. Projects highlighted in the performance will include Beverly Hills Cop, Tango & Cash, and the iconic Top Gun, whose sequel Top Gun: Maverick Faltermeyer recently contributed to the music of. With music curation by the Fernando brothers, Faltermeyer's work will be performed by the Movie Score Málaga Assembled Orchestra and directed by Joan Martorell.

The festival will culminate on Sunday July 10th with an orchestral performance and evening dedicated to Marc Shaiman, who will be receiving the festival's 2022 MOSMA Maestro Award. The Malaga Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Arturo Díez Boscovich will perform featured projects including The Addams Family, Sister Act, The American President, and Mary Poppins Returns.

"We are so excited to welcome this world class group of composers to Málaga," shared MOSMA festival organizers. "From Top Gun, to Hairspray to Cobra Kai, we know Spanish audiences will be thrilled by the film and television score programs we have put together."

The festival has previously showcased the work of composers including John Debney, Daniel Pemberton, Mac Quayle, Isabel Royán, Nanita Desai, Arturo Cardelús, Iván Palomares, and Paloma Peñarrubia. More information on the festival can be found at its website: http://mosma.es