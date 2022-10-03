Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Le Sserafim Unveil Trailer for New EP 'Antifragile'

Their highly anticipated EP ANTIFRAGILE is set for release at 6 PM KST on October 17.

Oct. 03, 2022 Â 

Next global rookie LE SSERAFIM (KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE) declared their first-ever comeback with 2-min official trailer for the new EP ANTIFRAGILE.

'The Hydra', the group's monumental trailer that mesmerizes the viewers within seconds through vibrant visuals and music, shows members strutting down a runway-like aisle to display their undaunted and majestic presence.

The video begins with members on an array of fast-moving components, on a skateboard, a car, and bikes, to show the members' inexorable and unstoppable race in their own lane.

On top of its addictive background music, LE SSERAFIM narrate with powerful sentences "Do you think I'm fragile?", "Take a swing, here's my neck", "I will rise over and over again" in three different languages - Korean, English, and Japanese - to reveal their strong will and attitude that becomes stronger in the face of hardships.

The trailer 'The Hydra', amassed over 1 million views within only 10 hours since released at 12 AM KST on September 26, demonstrating the group's power as the next global rookie leading the next generation of K-pop.

Their highly anticipated EP ANTIFRAGILE is set for release at 6 PM KST on October 17, and is available for pre-order now.

LE SSERAFIM, consisting of members KIM CHAEWON, SAKURA, HUH YUNJIN, KAZUHA, and HONG EUNCHAE, are the first girl group launched by Source Music under HYBE. The act made their debut with their 1st EP FEARLESS on May 2, 2022 and are making their way to the summit of K-pop as the new queens.

FEARLESS debuted No. 1 on iTunes Top Albums chart in a total of 13 countries including Japan, Indonesia and more. As its name-an anagram of 'IM FEARLESS'-implies, LE SSERAFIM are determined to move forward with unswerving fearlessness in the eyes of the world. Following the highly successful debut EP, LE SSERAFIM are set to release their second EP ANTIFRAGILE on October 17, 2022.

Watch the new trailer here:




