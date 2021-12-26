VIDEO: It's A K-Pop Christmas With 'Christmas Time' Single

Three of K-pop's most unique voices have come together for one special Christmas track this holiday season with much to celebrate in 2021 for their collective record label.

Member of legendary K-pop group g.o.d and solo superstar Son Hoyoung, chart-topping breakout boy band A.C.E, and crossover classical-vocal quartet Forestella have released their new holiday single "Christmas Time." Beat Interactive's 1st Project Song was released alongside its cozy music video that brings all the artists together in a festive, warm setting to sing Christmas cheer.

All signed to the South Korean super-label Beat Interactive, which stands out as the first-ever K-pop label to be founded by a woman in CEO Kim Hye-im, the new single is Beat Interactive's 1st Project Song to bring its artists together and combine their various colors.

The collaboration comes after a sensational 2021 for Beat Interactive. Earlier this year, A.C.E collaborated with global artists like Steve Aoki, Grey and Thutmose while earning new sales records and peaks on the charts both in Korea and on the U.S. Billboard. Meanwhile, So Hoyoung and Forestella (including member Ko Woorim) signed with Beat Interactive.

Son Hoyoung (a.k.a SHY) says, "This song created a warmth that I haven't felt in a long time; it was so fun recording the song and making the music video because I felt like it was a real holiday with my family having a good time. I hope the good feelings, warmth, and happiness that I felt will also be delivered to you through my Beat Interactive Family members. I wish everyone a warm Christmas!"

Cho Min-Gyu from Forestella adds, "I was really excited and happy to work with the Beat Interactive family for the first time. I hope everyone who listens to this carol song has a warm Christmas. Thank you."

Plus, CHAN from A.C.E says, "I was so happy to work on the first carol song with all the artists of Beat Interactive. I think you'll like it a lot because it's a great Christmas carol with a variety of voices. Please enjoy the vibe. Happy holidays!"

Beat Interactive CEO Kim Hye-im shares the statement, "The year 2021 was not an easy year due to COVID-19. However, there were good results with A.C.E, and I am happy to have a 'family-ship' to welcome new artists Hoyoung Son, Woorim Ko and Forestella. I hope everyone will have a 'Christmas Time' with friends and family."

"Christmas Time" was released at 6PM KST local time on December 24, 2021, across all major music platforms in both the original version and an instrumental version.