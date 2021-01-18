Several Seoul Museums and Theaters to Re-Open This Week

Major state-run cultural facilities in Seoul will reopen later this week, as Covid-19 cases are stabilizing, Yonhap News Agency reports.

17 national cultural facilities in the city will begin accepting visitors beginning Tuesday, including museums and theaters such as the National Museum of Korea, the National Folk Museum of Korea, the National Museum of Contemporary Art, the Seoul Arts Center and the National Gugak Center for Korean traditional music.

In addition, performances venues including the National Theater Company of Korea, the Korean National Ballet and the Korea National Opera, will also be allowed to hold on-site performances.

The facilities will be required to follow the Level 2.5 social distancing guidelines until the end of this month. This means the public facilities can open at 30% capacity and performance venues must seat patrons one seat apart.

Read more on Yonhap News Agency.