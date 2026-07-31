SAM GELLAITRY Releases ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT (Deluxe) With LONGING Video
The release accompanies a newly issued visual for the track LONGING.
Sam Gellaitry has released a deluxe edition of ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT, expanding the project alongside a new music video for the track LONGING.
Producer, DJ, singer, and songwriter Sam Gellaitry has just released ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT (Deluxe) via Major Recordings / Warner Records, expanding his acclaimed debut album with five new songs, including recent fan favorite 'ROUND & ROUND.' The release arrives alongside a video for new track 'LONGING,' further extending the vivid, emotionally rich world of an album that established Gellaitry as one of electronic music's most inventive and forward-thinking artists.
'i felt like it was only right to add some more tracks to this album,' states Gellaitry. 'i made all of these songs after the album with a deluxe addition in mind, rather than diving into old demos that didn't make the cut. these tracks also serve as an end of a chapter sonically for me - 'LONGING' was a standout as i feel like it encapsulates the coming of age influences i was honing in on for ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT.'
Originally released last fall, ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT marked a defining moment in Gellaitry's evolution from genre-blurring producer to fully realized songwriter and performer, showcasing a kaleidoscopic blend of electronic, disco, funk, and pop influences across standout singles including 'ON&ON,' 'START UP A RUMOUR,' 'CURIOUS' (featuring Toro y Moi), and 'LOVE ON ME.' The album release capped a breakout year for Gellaitry following the viral resurgence of his 2021 single 'Assumptions,' which recently re-emerged as a dance and song in FORTNIGHT. The deluxe edition builds on that foundation, expanding the album's emotional and sonic scope while effectively bookending this exciting chapter of his creative journey.