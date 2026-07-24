Highway Home to Release Debut EP 'No More Drinkin' Songs'

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Country trio Highway Home is set to release its debut EP, NO MORE DRINKIN' SONGS, on October 2 through Warner Records, marking the group's first full project as it draws on a classic country sound.

The EP — the band's first — blends tight harmonies with a sound reminiscent of the '90s and 2000s, drawing comparisons to country acts including Rascal Flatts, Alabama and Diamond Rio. The 6-track collection is produced solely by Ryan Gore (Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett), with songwriting credits by Corey Crowder (Jon Pardi), Skip Black (Craig Morgan), Beau Bailey (HARDY, Blake Shelton), and Ryan Kohn (Callista Clark).

Alongside the EP announcement, the trio has shared a new preview track, 'Never Grow Up.' The song is a nostalgic reflection on youth, holding memories of 4th of July summer nights and hometown drives close as a reminder that 'if you never grow up, you never grow old.'

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=

The track is the second preview single off the new EP, following the earlier title track release, 'No More Drinkin' Songs.' Written by Stanton Langley, Skip Black and Beau Bailey, the single is an easy-going, honky-tonk ballad about a love that stands apart from any other country love song.

Highway Home is composed of artists Stanton Langley, Eamon Owen and Conner Sweeny. Originally from Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia respectively, the trio met through Music Row circles and began singing harmonies on each other's solo tracks. They joined forces in 2024 and have amassed more than 750K TikTok likes, transitioning from 'performing in front of 15 people to CMA Fest in one year.'

The band has already shared stages with George Birge, Ashley Cooke, Sarah Evans and Priscilla Block, with upcoming performances set in support of Cole Swindell.

NO MORE DRINKIN' SONGS TRACKLIST

1. Never Had Nothing (Eamon Owen, Conner Sweeny, Stanton Langley, Corey Crowder)

2. No More Drinkin' Songs (Stanton Langley, Skip Black, Beau Bailey)

3. Another Morning (Eamon Owen, Ryan Kohn)

4. Never Grow Up (Eamon Owen, Conner Sweeny, Stanton Langley, Ryan Kohn)

5. Prettiest You I've Ever Seen (Eamon Owen, Conner Sweeny, Stanton Langley, Corey Crowder)

6. That's What I'll Be (Eamon Owen, Conner Sweeny, Stanton Langley, Reid Haughton)

UPCOMING HIGHWAY HOME PERFORMANCES

July 24 - Cayce, SC - Steel Hands Brewing

July 30 - Nashville, TN - 27Live Powered by Country Now (Priscilla Block Support)

August 1 - Willoughby, OH - Double D's HonkyTonk and Smokehouse

August 4 - Little Valley, NY - Cattaraugus County Fair (Dylan Scott Support)

August 8 - Monroe, LA - ReaperFest 2026

August 13 - Prior Lake, MN - Mystic Lake Casino Hotel (Cole Swindell Support)

August 14 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino - Back Waters Amphitheater (Cole Swindell Support)

ABOUT HIGHWAY HOME

Highway Home is a harmony-driven country trio blending heartfelt songwriting, tight vocals, and a sound rooted in late '90s/early 2000s country. Made up of singer-songwriters Eamon Owen, Conner Sweeny, and Stanton Langley, the group delivers nostalgic melodies with a fresh edge. Born in the South and built in Nashville, Highway Home is where country storytelling meets unforgettable harmony.

Photo Credit: Jacob Powers



Photo Credit: Jacob Powers

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