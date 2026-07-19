FLEABAG To Make Korean-Language Premiere In Seoul

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The internationally acclaimed one-woman play Fleabag, written and originally performed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, has officially opened in Seoul in its first-ever Korean-language production.

Before becoming the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television phenomenon, Fleabag began as a solo play at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2013 before transferring to London's Soho Theatre, where it quickly became one of the UK's most celebrated new works.

Produced in Korea by Brush Theatre in collaboration with UK-based producer ILovestage UK Ltd., the production brings Waller-Bridge's sharp, darkly comic, and emotionally honest storytelling to Korean audiences for the first time. Junyoung Kim of ILovestage serves as Co-Producer and Dramaturg on the production.

Rather than presenting a perfect heroine, Fleabag follows a deeply flawed, witty, and vulnerable woman navigating grief, guilt, family, relationships, and loneliness with fearless honesty. Its unique blend of comedy and emotional depth has resonated with audiences around the world.

The Korean production features three leading actresses-Kim Hieora, Kim Juyeon, and Kim Kyunam-who alternate in the title role, each bringing a distinctive interpretation of Fleabag to the stage.

"Although they perform the same script, each actress reveals a completely different side of Fleabag," said producer Kil-Jun Lee of Brush Theatre. "Audiences can experience the richness of the character through three unique performances."

The Korean-language premiere marks another milestone in the international journey of Fleabag, introducing one of Britain's most influential contemporary plays to a new generation of theatergoers in South Korea.

Performances are currently running through September 6, 2026 at Yonkang Hall, Doosan Art Center (Jongno District, Seoul).

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