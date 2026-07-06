Video: ATEEZ : LIGHT THE WAY IN CINEMAS VR Concert Trailer

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The official trailer is here for ATEEZ : LIGHT THE WAY IN CINEMAS, the new concert film from the K-pop group. The cinematic event is heading to the big screen this summer from Trafalgar Releasing in partnership with VR concert company AMAZE and KQ Entertainment. Tickets are on sale now here.

Following the success of their 2025 theatrical release, ATEEZ WORLD TOUR [TOWARDS THE LIGHT : WILL TO POWER] IN CINEMAS., the new film will be released in cinemas worldwide on August 6 and 8, excluding Korea and Japan. It will be released in Korea on August 19, while the Japan release date will be announced at a later date.

ATEEZ : LIGHT THE WAY IN CINEMAS takes AMAZE’s immersive VR experience, which toured select cities globally throughout 2025 and 2026, and reimagines it for traditional large-format cinema, shot in native 8K resolution with multi-camera coverage and 5.1 surround sound. Audiences will experience immersive performances of the group's global hits, including "INCEPTION," "BOUNCY (K-HOT CHILLI PEPPERS)," and "Ice On My Teeth."

The theatrical event will also feature 20 minutes of exclusive, never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage that will go beyond the music: a bonus exclusive only available in theaters. Additionally, local exhibitors will offer exclusive photocard fan gifts available for distribution.

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