Orville Peck to Release New Album MULE About Addiction and Sobriety

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Orville Peck is set to release a new album titled MULE, described as a candid, chronological account of addiction, sobriety, and rebuilding a life.

MULE arrives September 18 via Warner Records. Alongside the announcement, Peck is releasing two songs from the album: the previously teased 'Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule),' featuring Emmylou Harris, Noah Cyrus, and Allison Russell; and the lead single 'Too Little, Too Late.'

'Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule)' is the scene-setting first track on MULE, finding three generations of female country icons harmonizing lyrics written and arranged by Peck. In the video, they Don Black veils and — in an eerie alternate space — nurse uniforms as they sing his would-be eulogy. It's a beautifully bleak ending that represents a beginning, as it turns out.

Peck's fourth LP unfolds as a chronological timeline of the year that reshaped his life, tracing the collapse of addiction, the difficult pursuit of sobriety, and the slow, often uncertain process of rebuilding. Told with unflinching honesty, humor, and compassion, MULE finds Peck confronting love, loss, and identity through songs that move fluidly between classic country storytelling, bluegrass, and expansive Americana.

'Too Little, Too Late' hails from the redemptive back half of the set, and finds Peck dancing toward the finish line. Produced by Jay Joyce (Patty Griffin, Eric Church) and written by Peck with Dan Wilson (The Chicks, Laufey) and Steve Rusch (Beyoncé, Jessie Murph), the song embodies what it feels like to be finally secure with who you are. It's also about having moved on when your ex comes crawling back: 'Ooh they say, good things come to those who wait…' Peck croons over a rip-roaring score, before finishing the sentence: '...too little, too late.'

Hot on the heels of his Grand Ole Opry debut, Peck is also announcing the Man Turned Mule Tour. Following his headlining performance at the Hollywood Bowl, the North American run, promoted by Live Nation, will kick off on October 28 in Sacramento and wrap up on November 22 in Huntington, New York. Joining Peck on the North American run beginning October 28 is Nashville singer-songwriter Abbie Callahan. Additionally, $1 from every ticket sold on the North American Man Turned Mule Tour will be donated to The Trevor Project, supporting its mission to provide crisis intervention and suicide prevention services for LGBTQ+ young people.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets via the artist presale at Orvillepeck.com, which will begin on Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time. VIP packages will be available starting Monday, July 27 at 10 a.m. local time and will include premium tickets with early entry, an exclusive VIP Pre-Show Experience with Orville Peck including a soundcheck viewing and a Q&A session, exclusive merchandise and additional perks. Tickets go on sale to the public beginning on Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m. local time at Orvillepeck.com/tour.

Orville Peck's Reserved by Spotify tickets may be available to eligible US Spotify Premium subscribers through Ticketmaster in select markets. Eligible fans will be notified by Spotify via email and app notification and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets before the general on-sale. Citi cardmembers will also have access to presale tickets in select markets beginning Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. local time until Thursday, July 30 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

This new music follows November's acclaimed Appaloosa EP, which included the soaring single 'Drift Away' and capped off an incredibly momentous year for Peck in which he threw his stacked 7th Annual Rodeo in Pioneertown, CA; wrapped filming for the highly anticipated Street Fighter movie, in which he plays the masked assassin Vega; and made his Broadway debut in a five-month, 128-show run in Cabaret.

Before that, Peck dropped his eclectic and acclaimed 2024 duets album Stampede, featuring collaborations with Kylie Minogue and Diplo on 'Midnight Ride,' Beck on 'Death Valley High,' and Willie Nelson for a cover of 'Cowboys Are Frequently Secretly Fond of Each Other.' The project pushes the boundaries of country by creating a unique, genre-blurring blend of styles with each artist on the guest list, which also included Cyrus, Russell, Elton John, Teddy Swims, Nathaniel Rateliff, Midland, Margo Price, and many, many more.

With MULE on the horizon, Peck turns his gaze inward, reckoning not only with his deeply personal past, but with the divide between the larger-than-life persona of Orville Peck and the man behind the mask.

MULE Tracklist

Prologue (Eulogy Of A Man Turned Mule) Big Ol' House Already Gone Rehab Blues Ring The Bell Blue Skies The Fall Cowboy Heart The Breeze, The Grass, The Mourning Dove and Me Run Out Of Road Too Little, Too Late War Of The Worlds Mule

Orville Peck's Man Turned Mule Tour

Sep 18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl *

Sep 23 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn *

Sep 26 – Bonner, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater *

Oct 28 – Sacramento, CA @ Channel 24

Oct 29 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues Anaheim

Oct 30 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Nov 01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

Nov 03 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

Nov 04 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee

Nov 05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live

Nov 07 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

Nov 09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Nov 10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

Nov 11 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Presented by Highmark

Nov 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

Nov 14 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

Nov 15 – Nashville, TN @ The Truth

Nov 17 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY

Nov 18 – Ottawa, ON @ Hard Rock Ottawa

Nov 19 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

Nov 21 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Nov 22 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

* Abbie Callahan not appearing on these dates

Photo Credit: Gordon Nicholas



Photo Credit: Gordon Nicholas

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