National Theatre Live Presents KING LEAR Starring Ian McKellen 10/23 In South Korea

National Theatre Live is the true intersection of film and theatre (and affordable too)-they take shows from London's West End and broadcasts them in movie theaters all across the county. NTL is the closest thing audiences have to experiencing the feeling of actually sitting in the theater.

For your audience who can't hop on a plane to see King Lear in it's current run in London-National Theatre Live is the ultimate solution!

King Lear will be screened in South Korea Busan Cultural Center on October 23rd. Considered by many to be the greatest tragedy ever written, King Lear sees two aging fathers - one a King, one his courtier - reject the children who truly love them. Their blindness unleashes a tornado of pitiless ambition and treachery, as family and state are plunged into a violent power struggle with bitter ends.

This Jonathan Munby directed show, live from London's West End is a contemporary retelling of Shakespeare's tender, violent, moving and shocking play. Munby has previously directed shows in Chicago (Othello and Julius Caesar), San Diego (The Recommendation), Minneapolis (The Winter's Tale), New York (A Human Being Died That Night), Washington (A dog in the Manger and The Canterbury Tales).

National Theatre Live captures live performances from the UK and broadcasts them in more than 2,500 movie theaters and other venues in 60 countries worldwide. As of February 2017, the global audience reached almost 8 million people.

