National Theater of Korea Presents THE JOURNEY OF LIGHTS

National Theater of Korea is currently presenting The Journey of Lights. The event will be presented December 21, 2020 - January 3, 2021.

'The Journey of Lights' is a free arts and light festival hosted by the National Theater of Korea.

See the National Theater of Korea in a new light and discover four zones.

This year the National Theater of Korea will celebrate the theme of 'The Journey of Lights'- launching with a vibrant illuminated installations all about our enchanting memories.

Like the 70-year journey of the National Theater of Korea, overcoming numerous hardships and adversities while has blossomed performing arts, the festival illuminates the dark times of COVID-19 and delivers comforts and hopes to the people. Please join us for a memorable time with your loved ones dreaming of new hopes for the next year and sending off 2020, the year more eventful than any other year.

Learn more at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265825.