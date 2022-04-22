National Theater of Korea Presents Midday Concert Next Month

National Theater of Korea presents Midday Concert this May!

Midday Concert is a brunch concert of Korean music with class and quality. Since its launch in 2009, this concert starting at 11AM has sold out every single show as NTOK's major steady-seller. It offers a rich, delightful, and sophisticated program of easy listening tunes anyone can enjoy and collaborations with pop singers, musical actors, and pansori singers.

Moreover, this season will be led by a special host, the famous Lee Keum-hee, an announcer with unparalleled wit, warmth, and presence. Grab your tickets before they go away and enjoy the rich scale featuring all members of the National Orchestra of Korea, friendly and instructive commentary, delightful snacks, and the fascinating view of Namsan.

The performance is set for May 19. Learn more at https://www.ntok.go.kr/en/Ticket/Performance/Details?performanceId=265977.