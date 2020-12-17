National Theater of Korea Cancels Myeongsaeg-I Afregirl and Winter Concert

National Theater of Korea has announced the cancellation of 'Myeongsaeg-I Afregirl' and 'Winter Concert'.

The bookings for the performance will be cancelled in bulk and you can refund the full amount of your ticket without separate fees.

Refund Guide

Card Payment: automatic cancellation of booking history, takes 5 to 7 days.

Mutongjang-Deposit (account transfer): after receiving a booking cancellation text, homepage login > maipeiji > booking confirmation / cancellation > refund waiting details / change / cancellation > refund account registration (bottom Red Tab) enter > complete

The theater will be in individual contact with those who have not registered the refund account directly, and the refund procedures will be held without separate fees after receiving the refund account number. (refund takes about 2 to 3 days from account reception)

Please contact the theater if you have not received individual contact.

National Theater Representative number 02-2280-4114

National Theater refund inquiry only number 02-2280-4110