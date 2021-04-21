Korea Opera Festival Set For May and June 2021

The 12th Korea Opera Festival will be held from May 7 to June 6, The Korea Times reports. This year's festival will showcase six works on women's life in two theaters in Seoul.

The festival will present three classical operas, "Aida" (May 7 to 9), "Tosca" (May 21 to 23) and "Anna Bolena" (May 29 and 30) at the Opera Theater of the Seoul Arts Center.

"The Telephone & The Medium" (May 28 to 30) and "Una Furtiva Lagrima" (A Furtive Tear, June 4 to 6) will be presented at the Jayu Theater and "[Brahms...]" will take place at the National Theater of Korea.

Due to COVID-19, the festival was downsized last year, and it showcased only three pieces. This year it is back on its original scale.

