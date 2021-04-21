Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Korea Opera Festival Set For May and June 2021

Performances include Aida, Tosca, Anna Bolena, and more!

Apr. 21, 2021  
The 12th Korea Opera Festival will be held from May 7 to June 6, The Korea Times reports. This year's festival will showcase six works on women's life in two theaters in Seoul.

The festival will present three classical operas, "Aida" (May 7 to 9), "Tosca" (May 21 to 23) and "Anna Bolena" (May 29 and 30) at the Opera Theater of the Seoul Arts Center.

"The Telephone & The Medium" (May 28 to 30) and "Una Furtiva Lagrima" (A Furtive Tear, June 4 to 6) will be presented at the Jayu Theater and "[Brahms...]" will take place at the National Theater of Korea.

Due to COVID-19, the festival was downsized last year, and it showcased only three pieces. This year it is back on its original scale.

Read more on The Korea Times.


