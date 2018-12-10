KING LEAR Is Set To Be Seoul Shakespeare Company's Next Main Stage Production

Dec. 10, 2018  

Seoul Shakespeare Company has announced their next Shakespeare production! King Lear is set to perform at the Theater Egg and Nucleus in Daehangno, Seoul in May and June.

The show is set to open May 18, 2019 and to close June 2, 2019.

King Lear is a tragedy written by William Shakespeare. It depicts the gradual descent into madness of the title character, after he disposes of his kingdom by giving bequests to two of his three daughters egged on by their continual flattery, bringing tragic consequences for all.

King Lear, directed by Lauren Ash-Morgan, is the Seoul Shakespeare Company's ninth main stage production.

Seoul Shakespeare Company is Seoul's only English-language theatre company devoted to performing Shakespeare's works.

For more information check out: https://www.seoulshakespearecompany.org/king-lear-2019

Photo Credit: Seoul Shakespeare Company

