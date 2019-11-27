Indeogwon Catholic Church Enhances The Worship Experience With HARMAN Professional Solutions

To deliver clear, powerful sound for sermons, musical performances and more, Indeogwon Catholic Church recently worked with TechData Co., Ltd. and BADAANT to install a state-of-the-art HARMAN Professional Solutions audio system.

The Indeogwon Catholic Church belongs to the Suwon Diocese and is located at 466 Gwanak-daero, Anyang, Gyeonggi-do, South Korea. The church was established on February 14, 1997, and was dedicated to the temple on October 18, 1998. The church recently decided to upgrade their existing sound system with a modern solution capable of delivering crystal-clear sound throughout the entire venue. With the help of leading distributor TechData Co., Ltd. and integration company BADAANT, Indeogwon Catholic Church installed a cutting-edge HARMAN audio system featuring class-leading solutions from JBL, Crown, Soundcraft, AKG and dbx.

"The priest at the Indeogwon Catholic Church requested a sound system that was distinctive yet powerful," said Brad Park, Sales Representative, TechData Co., Ltd. "Since the main hall is fairly large, the setup had to provide even sound distribution to the back of the room, while ensuring that the priest's voice is brought forth with exemplary levels of clarity. Also, it was a matter of great pride for us that two of the units, the JBL Intellivox HP-DS370 and AXY-710121 AXYS B-121 subwoofer, were the first of their kind to be installed in South Korea."

In order to deliver clear, balanced sound throughout the venue, TechData and BADAANT equipped the church with a wide range of JBL loudspeakers, including Intellivox HP-DS370 column loudspeaker arrays and AXYS B-121 G2 subwoofers, which use beam-shaping technology for unparalleled speech intelligibility. To proide additional coverage, TechData and BADAANT selected AC28/95 loudspeakers for their impressive output. TechData and BADAANT installed a pair of CBT 70J-1 line array columns with Constant Beamwidth Technology and asymmetrical vertical coverage to ensure sound can be heard clearly at the back of the church. Control 16C/T ceiling speakers and Control 25-1 indoor/outdoor loudspeakers were installed throughout the church to provide pristine sound in additional areas. TechData and BADAANT deployed a pair of LSR305 studio monitors at the front of house mix position to provide engineers with a reliable reference monitor that accurately translates to the PA speakers. The system is powered using Crown CDi 1000, CDi 2000 and XLI2500 amplifiers.

To capture crisp, clear sound for sermons and performances, TechData and BADAANT equipped the church with class-leading AKG microphones, including the CGN521 STS professional tabletop microphone set, C214 condenser microphone and D5 S handheld vocal microphones. To control signals from a variety of sources, TechData and BADAANT equipped the church with a Soundcraft SI-Impact digital mixing console and an EPM6 six-channel mixer for their unrivalled sound quality and versatile effects. A dbx DriveRack VENU360 loudspeaker management processor provides an array of powerful signal processors for fine-tuning the response of the system.

"We were seeking a comprehensive audio solution that would allow every visitor in the church be able to hear our priests' words clearly and distinctly," said Audio Engineer, Indeogwon Catholic Church. "Due to the high ceilings of the church, it was also necessary for the system to provide equal sound distribution throughout the building. On the whole, we are extremely satisfied with the solutions provided by TechData Co., Ltd., and BADAANT."

"The project at the Indeogwon Catholic church called for a dynamic audio system that provided great sound distribution and reliability," said Ramesh Jayaraman, VP & GM, HARMAN Professional Solutions, APAC. "We'd like to thank our partner TechData Co., Ltd. for not only executing a solution which such expertise, but also for setting up the first-ever JBL Intellivox and AXYS loudspeakers in South Korea."

