ENHYPEN K-Pop Group Reveals 'Dimension: Answer' Album Preview

Your new K-pop destination ENHYPEN gave a sneak peak of new music from their upcoming 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER with an album preview video today.

The video aesthetically reflects the previously revealed "NO" and "YET" concepts showing the versatile visual talents within a wide meadow as well as a miniature world, while providing a preview of the album's B-side tracks "Polaroid Love," "Outro : Day 2," and lead single "Blessed-Cursed." The 3 songs are new additions to the tracklist from 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA that complete ENHYPEN's first 11-track repackage album.

"Polaroid Love" is a Pop R&B track that attracted enthusiastic responses from fans after being premiered at the band's second fan meet "2021 ENHYPEN [EN-CONNECT: COMPANION]" held in November 2021. As the last track of the album "Outro: Day 2" captures the listener, the lead single "Blessed-Cursed" leaves a lasting impression raising expectations for the new album.

In ENHYPEN's 1st Studio Repackage Album DIMENSION : ANSWER, the rising authentic storytellers realize that the world in and of itself was wrong all along and set out to find the answers while living life on their own terms refusing to accept what is labeled as the "correct answer." Accepting what was given to them and being tamed by the rules of society seemed like a "blessing," but now that they've realized the truths of the world, this all rather feels like a "curse." A Hybrid Hip-Hop track that fuses Hip-Hop and 1970's Hard Rock, lead single "Blessed-Cursed" is the band's declaration to the world-"I'll go my own way."

ENHYPEN had previously drawn attention and curiosity from fans after briefly revealing their symbolic hyphenated lead single title "Blessed-Cursed" after their performance at the "2021 Mnet Asian Music Awards" last month.

The record-breaking K-pop prodigies will unveil the music video teasers for lead single "Blessed-Cursed" on January 7 and 9.

ENHYPEN is the first boyband created by BELIFT LAB, consisting of members JUNGWON, HEESEUNG, JAY, JAKE, SUNGHOON, SUNOO, and NI-KI. Inspired by the 'hyphen(-)' that connects one word to another, ENHYPEN means that seven different boys connect to discover one another and grow together. Smashing from day one with their debut album BORDER : DAY ONE released on November 30, 2020, the septet took the "Rookie of The Year'' title at four Korean award shows within two months of their debut, proving their reputation as the breakout boyband to watch out for.

With the release of their sophomore album BORDER : CARNIVAL in April 2021, the record-breaking K-pop prodigies not only topped Japan's Oricon Daily, Weekly, and Monthly Album Charts, but also debuted at No. 18 on the Billboard 200. They truly solidified their status as the new destination for K-pop fans everywhere as their 1st Studio Album DIMENSION : DILEMMA released in October 2021 debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and sold over 810,000 copies in the first week of release, the biggest first week album sales among K-pop's 4th generation boybands.

As of November 2021, the album sold over 1.1M copies, allowing them to earn the "Million-Seller'' title within a year of their debut. Armed with authentic stories in their music and versatility in their visuals, ENHYPEN continue to capture the attention of viewers worldwide while performing on global shows like MTV Fresh Out Live and The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Watch the preview here: