The performances will take place on November 21 and 22.

The annual concert, "Disney In Concert: A Dream is a Wish," comes to the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts once more this year.

The concert will comprise of songs from hit animated Disney films, played by orchestras and singers.

Films represented will include "Frozen 2," "The Little Mermaid," "Beauty and the Beast," "The Lion King" and "Cinderella." The Ditto Orchestra and concert singers will perform while clips of the animated films will be played on screens.

For more information, visit ticket.interpark.com or call 02-399-1148 or 02-318-4301.

