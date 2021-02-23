Daegu International Musical Festival Kicks off This Week

Daegu International Musical Festival(DIMF) is ready to meet young musical stars of the next generation at DIMF Musical Star competition, opening for submission on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.

DIMF Musical Star, hosted by Daegu Metropolitan City and organized by DIMF, is the largest musical theatre competition in Korea. The competition serves as a representative cradle of young musical theatre talent and over 3,200 applicants have applied for the past 6 years.

Delicate competition process and mentoring system catch the applicants' minds. Since 2018, global applicants from the Philippines, China, Thailand, and more have participated in the competition.

'2020 DIMF Musical Star' of Channel A has captured the attention of many viewers by featuring the growth process of applicants with marvelous talent as well as ability. This year, DIMF Musical Star airs on TV as an eight-episode TV series, followed by a high reputation and support by the audiences last year. The program will blow your mind with the charm of musicals throughout Korea and provides an opportunity for applicants to give amazing impressions as musical stars.

The 7th DIMF Musical Star receives applications from Wednesday, February 24 to Thursday, March 25. Any youth aged 9 to 24, dreaming of becoming a musical star, is welcome to the competition. For more information, visit www.dimf.or.kr

Participation as an individual and group within ten applicants is accepted. Global applicants with foreign nationalities besides Korea will be evaluated by online video. For a finalist, flight tickets and accommodation will be provided. This is subject to change due to the covid-19 policy in Daegu, Korea and is to be announced.

Prize of 10,000,000 KRW and a trophy awaits for the winner and various stage experiences including official events at the 15th Daegu International Musical Festival where top musical stars in Korea perform will be granted.

Through a partnership with Harmonia Holdings, Ltd., the winner receives full support including workshop and showcase in Broadway, New York for a big step to the professional musical theatre world. This event is subject to change due to the Covid-19 situation.

"Youths who dream to be a musical actor is very much welcome to DIMF Musical Star competition. I sincerely look forward to meeting young musical stars this year," said Sunghyuck Bae, the chairman of the DIMF Executive Committee.