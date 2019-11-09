BWW Review: LEE SEONDONG CLEAN CENTER at SH ART HALL

What comes to your mind when you hear "death?" Black clothes? People mourning? Commonly, 'death' has negative connotations with strong emotional connections to sadness and tragedy. However, there is one musical that will make you have a new perspective about death. LEESEONDONG CLEAN CENTER which had its first show on October 4th invites the audience to experience a heartwarming story about 'death' and those left behind.

The first thing that caught my eye was the bright posters of the show. When the first images of LEE SEONDONG CLEAN CENTER were published, the bright smiling faces of the actors and the blue sky setting were interesting. It made me think that the musical would be optimistic and radiate positive energy. That is why I was extremely surprised when the first song of the musical was dark with death expressed upfront. However, later on, as the show proceeded, I realized that it was necessary for the show.

The story follows the life of Lee Seondong, a young man who strives to find a job where he is not haunted by ghosts. After his mother's death at a young age, he suddenly can see and communicate with ghosts. Due to this, he has difficulty finding jobs or living his daily life. In a sudden need to earn a job, he finds a spot at a place called Bio-Clean Center, which focuses on heritage consolidation. Through this job, he learns more about death, the reasons why something could lead to death or how it affects the people left behind. He ends up talking to the ghost of his mom, telling her everything he wanted to tell her in the past. Also, he gathers more people to join the company and later becomes the owner of the clean center, hence where the name changes to "Lee Seondong Clean Center."

The charm of LEE SEONDONG CLEAN CENTER is that it is very up to date. The story has certain factors that anybody in modern society can relate to. Criminals who steal keepsakes, Internet Vloggers, also known as Bjs, and people who suffer from extreme financial obligations are all characters that we see in our daily lives. Therefore, when seeing those people on stage and watching a realistic story, it made me feel like I was a part of the story.

LEE SEONDONG CLEAN CENTER is a down to earth, heartwarming story. It may not have any show stoppers or extravagant costumes or set designs, but it still has a strong message. Not only does it tell the story of the dead, but it shows the perspective of the people who are left behind. The emotions and situations they go through make the audiences rethink death.

The story of Lee Seondong and his heartwarming journey in healing others end on November 10th. Tickets start at 40,000 KRW and can be purchased at www.globalinterpark.com or the box office offline.

For more information, please visit www.globalinterpark.com.





Related Articles Shows View More South Korea Stories