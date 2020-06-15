Around 1,400 Audition for Upcoming Production of LES MISERABLES in South Korea

Yonhap News Agency has reported that around 1400 people have auditioned for supporting roles in an upcoming production of "Les Miserables" in South Korea.

Oh Hyun-kyung, Park Woong, Im Dong-jin and Jeong Sang-cheol, are currently on board the production. Around 50 new actors from the audition were hired.

Chung Dal-young, professor of theater management at Seoul's Dongguk University, who was a member of the casting panel shared: "The fact that some 1,400 auditioned for the roles reflects the current state of our performing arts industry,"

Chung added, "Even considering that a lot of shows have been canceled due to COVID-19 and that the project is a timeless classic, the turnout was larger than expected."

