Anu Tali to Present First Concert in South Korea With the Korean Symphony Orchestra

The Dong-A Ilbo has reported that Anu Tali will be presenting her first concert in South Korea with the Korean Symphony Orchestra at the Concert Hall of Seoul Arts Center on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Tali made her debut in the international music scene by launching the "Estonian-Finnish Symphony Orchestra" with her twin sister as a manager in 1997 at the age of 25. She served as a music director at the Sarasota Orchestra in the United States for six years until 2019. She also guest-conducted orchestras all over the world including the Bavarian Radio Symphony Orchestra and the Berlin Konzerthaus Orchestra.

This concert will be The Korean Symphony Orchestra's first in person concert in eight months.

