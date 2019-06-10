2019 YEOWOORAK FESTIVAL to Play at Blue Square iMarket Hall and Hyundai Card Understage July 2019

The National Theater of Korea will host the 10th annual 2019 Yeowoorak Festival at Blue Square iMarket Hall and Hyundai Card Understage July 10-14, 2019.

'Yeowoorak' is an abbreviation for the Korean phrase meaning "Here is our music." The festival showcases Korean musicians and their roots, and has grown to have full houses every year and has become a staple in the Korean music industry.

This year, Yeowoorak will move from National Theater of Korea to the Blue Square iMarket Hall and Hyundai Card Understage.

Festival performances will include three concerts of former artistic directors and a finale performance. Some of the artists include the master of the crossover, Yang Bang-ean (2012-2014), a world-class jazz vocalist Na Yoon-Sun (2015), and a musician above the boundaries, Won Il (2017-2018). Among them, Yang Bang-ean and Won Il will be on the Yeowoorak stage and vividly depict the identity of the music that each director interprets. They are preparing for an explosive stage with musicians who have been attracting attention at home and abroad. Na Yoon-sun, who will not be able to attend the festival due to overseas schedule, is passionately preparing to show how the harmony between jazz and our music has been developed, with the daegeum player, Aram Lee, and a flutist, Jocelyn Mienniel.

On the 14th, the last day of the festival, the finale performance 'Here Is Our Music' will be held. The beloved artists who have most frequently appeared on the Yeowoorak stage for the last 10 years and actively performing teams formed on the past Yeowoorak stage will be on the stage all together to see the meaning and accomplishment of Yeowoorak.

Yeowoorak is preparing for another fresh part of Korean music history with its energy. It will heat up the summer nights with audiences' cheers.

For tickets and more information about the 2019 Yeowoorak Festival, tap here.





Related Articles Shows View More South Korea Stories

More Hot Stories For You