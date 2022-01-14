Zac Brown Band Comes to The Well in April

Today, multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, Zac Brown Band announced the Out in the Middle Tour with special guests Robert Randolph Band. The tour includes a stop at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville on Friday, April 22.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, January 21 at 10 AM ET at LiveNation.com and at the GSP International Airport Box Office at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Zac Brown Band is a multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, southern rock group led by front man, Zac Brown. Throughout their decade-long career, Zac Brown Band has had six consecutive albums reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 and five consecutive albums debut at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart. To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards including Best New Artist in 2010, sold more than 30 million singles, 9 million albums, has achieved 15 #1 radio singles and are the second act to top both the Country and Active Rock formats. Zac Brown Band has headlined 7 North American Tours and currently holds the record for most consecutive sold-out shows at the iconic Fenway Park. Since their debut, Zac Brown Band has developed a reputation with critics and fans alike as one of the most dynamic live performers, marked by strong musicianship that defies genre boundaries.