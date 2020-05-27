York County Ballet School Shutters Due to COVID-19

The York County Ballet has closed its school of ballet due to losses stemming from from the coronavirus pandemic.

The ballet company made the announcement in a Facebook post, writing, "Because of the present situation and the uncertainty it brings with what lies ahead, the School of Ballet has been forced to close...Please understand that this was an extremely difficult decision for Ms. Blackwell. This was not planned or how anyone would have wanted it to be."

"There is no certain date that anyone could even return to the studio in the foreseeable future and the accommodations that would be required to operate are unknown," they continue.

Read their full post here:

Related Articles Shows View More South Carolina Stories

More Hot Stories For You