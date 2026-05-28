VISTA QUEEN to Return to Trustus Theatre for 27th Annual Lip Sync Battle Fundraiser

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Trustus Theatre will present the 27th Annual Vista Queen, a glittering lip sync battle and fundraiser all in support of our theatre home. Hosted by the fabulous Patti O'Furniture, the event will take place on Friday, June 5th, 2026, at Trustus Theatre, located at 520 Lady Street in the heart of Columbia's Vista district.

This year's Vista Queen will once again feature three local teams, each coached by an iconic Columbia drag queen, competing in an electrifying lip sync showdown. The teams — 2 GLAMMMMM To Give A DAMN, The Mothers Are Mothering, and Cellulite Block Tango — will perform all night, delivering high heels, high notes, and even higher energy. Expect a night of fierce competition, dazzling performances, and a celebration of community spirit.

Vista Queen serves as Trustus Theatre's largest annual fundraiser, supporting essential theatre operations and programming. Proceeds from the event will aid in much-needed repairs and upgrades to the theatre's facilities.

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