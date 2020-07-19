VIDEO: Register Now For Charleston Stage Company's Virtual July Classes; Watch Kids Dance to 'My Shot' From HAMILTON

Charleston Stage's Virtual July theatre camps continue this month and there's still time to register for our final two weeks of classes! Available for Grades K - 12. Now your child can learn the magic of live theatre from our professional team while in the comforts of your own home.

Visit CharlestonStage.com/Education for more details.

Watch some of the kids from a recent class dance to My Shot from Hamilton below:

Led by Marybeth Clark, Associate Artistic Director and Director of Education, Sam Henderson, Resident Music Director and Director of Music Education, and Jesse Siak, Associate Director of Education, Charleston Stage's TheatreSchool classes are taught by seven full-time professional actors who make up Charleston Stage's Professional Resident Acting Company. These professional actors/educators introduce young people to the exciting world of the theatre.

Students explore the craft of acting and learn the discipline of performing, as they develop their own unique creative voices. The goal of Charleston Stage's acting classes is to provide young people with performance and creative thinking skills that will serve them in whatever profession they one day choose. Students develop poise, movement, speaking, and acting skills as they explore improvisation, theatre games, character development and the many skills of professional actors.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You