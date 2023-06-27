Trustus Theatre Reveals 2023/24 Season Lineup

Trustus Theatre, the home for relevant, innovative, and inclusive theatrical works in Columbia, South Carolina, has announced its much-anticipated 39th season, aptly titled "Elsewhere." This extraordinary season will transport audiences on a captivating trip all over the world and beyond, traversing the avenues of the past and present, seamlessly weaving through the internal and external, and inviting contemplation at the crossroads that often define our shared humanity. Get ready to embark on a theatrical adventure like no other. The season includes seven shows on the Thigpen Main Stage, two Side Door Theatre productions, and several special events. Subscription packages are available again this season.

At Trustus, the mission is clear: to showcase artistic excellence while fostering inclusivity and sparking important conversations. Season 39 perfectly embodies this ethos, promising a rich tapestry of thought-provoking narratives that will resonate with diverse audiences. Executive Director Jessica Fichter says “Trustus is thrilled to continue its commitment to producing cutting-edge theatre in Columbia. This season, we are excited to explore new scripts and reimagine a few Trustus mainstays, all while staying true to the Trustus mission of producing innovative and inclusive theatre.” Artistic Director Dewey Scott-Wiley added that the shows of Season 39 “allow us to find inspiration anywhere.”

The journey begins with the dark and enthralling Stephen Sondheim masterpiece, Sweeney Todd, which will immerse audiences in a tale of vengeance and suspense. The show is directed by Patrick Michael Kelly with music direction by Amanda Hines Wrona and Ayushi Joshi. The hilarious Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical follows, offering a satirical and heartwarming holiday treat that will leave you in stitches. This marks its third production for the holidays, helmed by Trustus company members Robin Gottlieb and Randy Moore.

To kick off 2024, prepare for a dose of modern genius with Aaron Posner’s Stupid F##king Bird, an irreverent and deeply moving reimagining of Anton Chekhov's The Seagull, directed by Jessica Fichter.. Then in March, it’s Blues for an Alabama Sky by Pearl Cleage, a powerful drama set in Harlem during the Harlem Renaissance, tackling issues of race, love, and identity, directed by Terrance Henderson. The side-splitting political satire POTUS follows in May, starring seven women who revolve around a never-seen president, perfect for an election year. POTUS, written by Selina Fillinger, will be directed by Abigail McNeely.

The Main Stage season is capped off by two musicals: The Prom, directed by Dewey Scott-Wiley, a joyous and heartfelt celebration of love and acceptance; and the world premiere of Dandelion, a New York Musical Theatre Festival finalist written by Trustus’ Executive Director Jessica Fichter, Colleen Francis, and Sean Riehm about female power and the promise of new possibility.

Trustus is excited to continue producing in its more intimate black box space, the Side Door, and has programmed two shows for the 39th season. First is Exit, Pursued by a Bear, a smart, dark revenge comedy by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Ginny Ives. Then in April, a Trustus classic returns for an intimate run in the Side Door. Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune has a storied past at Trustus and returns this season under the direction of Erin Wilson. The award-winning comedy group The Mothers will also continue their residency at Trustus with sketch and improv shows throughout the season.

Trustus will host a kick-off party to welcome patrons to the new season on September 9th, 2023. Trustus will also host its first gala in February of 2024 and will hold its annual Vista Queen pageant fundraiser in May 2024. More info will be released for each special event closer to the date.

Trustus will offer season subscriptions again for Season 39. Subscribers will have the opportunity to secure their seats for the entire season, reaping significant savings and enjoying a range of exclusive benefits. By visiting Click Here, theater enthusiasts can guarantee their access to all seven Main Stage productions that make up Season 39, as well as receive discounts on tickets to productions in the Side Door Theatre and to special events. Subscribers can save even more money when they bundle multiple subscriptions together or they can pay monthly, a new option for this season. Discounts for students, seniors, and military are also available. Contact the Box Office for more information.

Auditions for the upcoming season will take place in July. Auditions for the plays Stupid F##king Bird, Blues for an Alabama Sky, POTUS, and Exit, Pursued by a Bear will take place on July 17th and 18th. Auditions for the musicals The Great American Trailer Park Christmas Musical, The Prom, and Dandelion will take place on July 24th and 25th. Audition requirements can be found at Click Here.

Trustus Theatre's 39th season promises an exhilarating theatrical journey that will captivate, challenge, and inspire audiences. Each production is carefully chosen to provide fresh perspectives on the human condition, encouraging meaningful connections and sparking conversations that drive positive change. For more information, or to purchase your season subscription, please visit Click Here or call the Box Office at (803) 254-9732.