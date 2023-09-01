Trustus Theatre Presents SWEENEY TODD As Season 39 Opener

Sep. 01, 2023

Trustus Theatre, the home for relevant, innovative, and inclusive theatrical works in Columbia, South Carolina, will present Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as the opening performance of their 39th season.

 

Sweeney Todd first premiered on Broadway in 1979, and won the Tony Award for Best Musical and seven other categories in the same year.  It is based on the 1970 play Sweeney Todd by Christopher Bond. However, the character of Sweeney Todd first appeared in a Victorian penny dreadful titled The String of Pearls in 1846.

 

Directing the show is Patrick Michael Kelly, winner of the 2023 Free Times Best of Columbia Award for Best Local Actor in his performance in Mr. Burns at Trustus. Patrick states:

 

“Sweeney Todd is one of those shows that when the opportunity comes along, you don't think about it, you just say yes. It's daunting to say the least - it's a massive piece of work - but the challenge of it is thrilling and we've assembled a wonderful team to take it on.

 

Sweeney is structured as a classic melodrama about obsession and revenge, but just beneath the crust lie juicy condemnations of class, industry, and exploitation. Hugh Wheeler's perfectly pulpy book speeds the macabre tale along and Sondheim's lavish music and delightful lyrics endear the listener to the dark dealings of the Demon Barber and his piemaking paramour Mrs. Lovett as they make brief the lives of the wicked and force the rich to eat themselves. 

The production team is filled with familiar faces as well as many newcomers to Trustus. I'm always excited to get new blood into the building - it brings an extra spark of excitement that charges the entire process. These are some of the finest performers in Columbia and to see them sinking their teeth into a piece like Sweeney is a gift for audiences and fellow artists alike. I can't wait for people to see what we're cooking up.”

 

Leading the performance at Trustus are Chris Cockrell as Sweeney and Katrina Garvin as Mrs. Lovett. Both actors have been seen in various productions on the Trustus stage, including Little Shop of Horrors, Fairview, The Rocky Horror Show, Company, and Assassins. 

 

Performances kick off on September 29th, and will run until October 28th. If you want to get an early look at the performance, members of the cast will be singing at the Trustus Season 39 Kickoff Block Party on September 9th.

 

Tickets for Sweeney Todd are currently on sale for Trustus Subscribers only, but become available to the public on September 12th. To gain first access to tickets, visit trustus.org/season-subscriptions. Subscriptions guarantee access to all Main Stage productions in the season, and earn discounts on tickets to productions in the Side Door Theatre and to special events.

 

Discounts for students, seniors, and military are also available. For more information, or to purchase your tickets, please visit trustus.org or call the Box Office at (803) 254-9732.




Recommended For You