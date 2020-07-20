Town Theatre Announces #AllAroundTown Scavenger Hunt

Join Town Theatre for the #AllAroundTown Scavenger Hunt where small groups will safely travel throughout the City and recreate scenes, songs or vignettes from a variety of Broadway musicals. You'll receive an #AllAroundTown kit which will include clues to guide you to each location. The kit will also include props, costume pieces and envelopes with song, scene or vignette suggestions. (Groups are encouraged to create their own vignettes if they'd like!) Anything goes!

The #AllAroundTown Contest is not a race. Judges will distribute prizes for the following categories: "Most Creative," "Best Vocals," "Best Acting," "Best Choreography," "Best Filming," "Funniest Scene" and "Best Team Name." Local businesses including Pasta Fresca, Miss Cocky, Tombo Grille, Columbia Museum of Art, Town Theatre and One Columbia are providing some fun prizes to the lucky winners.

When: #AllAroundTown can take place anytime between August 1 and August 8. Groups can choose to do the event any day/night but should work to complete the entire event within one 6-hour time frame. (Groups will make note of their start time and have 6 hours from that moment to complete the challenge.)

Who: Groups of up to 5 people constitute a team (to accommodate some of our larger families), BUT your team needs to be at least 2 people. Your team should be family or people that you regularly spend time around. (We are trying to do this so that everyone complies with state and local COVID ordinances so please keep that in mind when selecting your team.) We ask that you follow mask guidelines as well as maintaining social distancing. When filming your scene, you are welcome to remove your masks if it is safe to do so and your location permits.

How:

1) Register by July 29 at towntheatre.com to participate. The event fee is $50 per team.

2) E-mail your team name to shannon@towntheatre.com.

3) You will be notified when your #AllAroundTown box is ready for pick up. We will seal the box and ask that teams keep the box sealed until their start time. (No peeking in advance.)

4) At each location, teams are asked to video their vignettes and post them to their social media outlets with the hashtag #AllAroundTown.

5) This contest is NOT based on time, but prizes will be awarded such as "Most Creative," "Best Vocals," "Best Acting," "Best Choreography," "Best Filming," "Funniest Scene" and "Best Team Name."

6) This event is rain or shine so please pick a time that works with your schedule.

