Town Teen Troupe Presents GUYS & DOLLS, JR.

Come enjoy 17 young actors in the beautiful outdoors at the Marwin Stage.

"What's in the daily news? I'll tell ya what's in the daily news!" Town Theatre will produce Guys & Dolls Jr. with the fantastic Town Teen Troupe. This production was halted due to COVID, but thanks to so many, the company will be able to offer the show in their latest development called Twilight Theatre!

That's right! Come enjoy 17 young actors in the beautiful outdoors at the Marwin Stage in West Columbia. Just a "bushel and a peck" from downtown Columbia. Students will perform live in a socially distanced atmosphere.

Interested in priority seating? For $50, you can be a member of the Guys & Dolls fan club. This sponsorship gets you a 4x8 area that can seat up to 5 guests. Have a larger family? We can put two plots side by side! Fan club spaces are closer to the stage area. Fan club sponsorships may be purchased here. Theatre staff will be in touch to confirm any add-ons for your party.

Individual tickets are only $5 and seating is general admission with a twist! You'll need to bring your own seat. Our "auditorium" is a nice grassy area so your favorite tailgate chair will be perfect. Individual tickets are available here.

Guests will be asked to socially distance and wear a mask while being seated or if walking around. The Marwin Outdoor Stage is located at 107 McQueen Street, West Columbia SC 29172. Free parking is available. Guys & Dolls Jr. is a one-hour show. There are no restroom facilities available.

Rain dates are planned for Sunday, Sept. 27 and Monday, Sept. 28. The theatre will work with patrons to adjust ticketing as needed.

So "follow the fold and stray no more!" Get your tickets now via towntheatre.com. Starting September 14. You may make phone reservations weekdays from 12 noon to 2 PM at 803-799-2510.

Guys & Dolls Jr. is directed by Kerri Roberts with special thanks to Scott Vaughan, Katie Hilliger, Danny Harrington, Jeremy Hansard and Shannon Scruggs. We also express our appreciation to Andy Davis.

Questions? Contact Town Theatre at 803-799-2510.

Shows View More South Carolina Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You