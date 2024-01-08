Tony Award-Winning THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Opens 2024 At The Warehouse Theatre

The Warehouse Theatre has presented many Tony Award-winning plays over their 50 seasons and this year's offering embraces the theatricality that the theatre is known for combined with the incredible 164-year ride of Lehman Brothers.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. Over a century and a half later, the firm they establish – Lehman Brothers – spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

This thrilling evening of theatre condenses the entire history of Lehman Brothers from their start in a storefront in Alabama to the generation that led us into the financial collapse of 2008 into a three-act masterpiece. The show is a highly theatrical examination of the American Dream told by three performers through the eyes and actions of multiple generations.

Producing Artistic Director Mike Sablone stated, “This is a truly captivating story and I'm proud to bring it to the Upstate so soon after its Broadway run. Never didactic, inherently theatrical, and riveting from start to finish, LEHMAN TRILOGY is a quintessential Warehouse Theatre play. We're lucky enough to have three talented actors, who are among the best I've ever worked with, embodying dozens of characters. This is a theatrical event that you will not want to miss!”

Helmed by director Jay Briggs (WITCH, PRIDE & PREJUDICE), the play will present a homecoming of sorts for three prominent performers from The Warehouse's rich history: Thomas Azar (ANGELS IN AMERICA, Harry Clarke, APPROPRIATE), Christopher Joel Onken (IN THE NEXT ROOM, THE ELEPHANT MAN, ROMEO & JULIET), and Matt Reece (CHRISTMAS ON THE ROCKS, THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE, THE CRUCIBLE).

I Pay What I Can Sunday is February 4th at 3:00pm with tickets being sold on a first come, first serve basis starting at 2:15pm. Blue Star Theatre discounts for veterans and active military apply throughout the run, as well as student and educator discounts. The show runs February 2nd through 18th.

The Warehouse Theatre is Upstate South Carolina's premier, professional theatre where community engagement and education complement thought-provoking theatre experiences. The Warehouse Theatre is recognized as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. More information including education, tickets, and donating can be found at Click Here.

