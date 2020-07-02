Thursdays On The Patio With Centre Stage And TIPSY TACO

Continuing on Thursday, July 16, Centre Stage will be hosting the next evening of its newly launched Thursdays on the Patio fundraising event. Join this time from 7-9 p.m., for live music, food, drinks, and fun with friends at Centre Stage's beautiful outdoor patio space in downtown Greenville at 501 River Street.

Guests are invited to browse the newly renovated lobby, listen to live music by local Centre Stage talent, and view the colorful display of artwork by local artists in partnership with the Metropolitan Arts Council all while enjoying snacks and tacos from our friends at Tipsy Taco!

For $10, your ticket includes reserved seating on our patio to view and listen to the live entertainment, and access to an exclusive art gallery. Grab some tacos, chips, and salsa from the Tipsy Taco Stand set up in the lobby and top it off with drinks from our concessions bar before heading out to enjoy the evening in the open air. We can host up to 60 reservations, so book your spot now before they're all filled up!

Centre Stage has taken the Greater Greenville Pledge and will continue to take all the necessary precautions to ensure patrons, performers, and guests are kept safe. We are watching CDC and city guidelines closely and will provide updates should anything need to change. We encourage all patrons to please wear masks and practice proper social distancing measures.

