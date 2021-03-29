The Warehouse Theatre Raises The Curtain On A New Look

The Warehouse Theatre, a premier professional theatre located in the historic West End of Greenville, SC, unveiled a new logo today, introducing a new look for the 47-year-old regional theatre.

"The Warehouse Theatre is a fresh, contemporary, and energized theatre, and while the stage lights were off during COVID, we felt it was the ideal time to bring our brand to life with a new logo that better reflected our energy and brand personality," said Jason D. Johnson, managing director at The Warehouse Theatre.

Working with Greenville-based FUEL marketing agency, The Warehouse Theatre team began the rebranding process in 2020 and, through research of best-of-class-off-Broadway theater branding and a deep analysis of what differentiates The Warehouse Theatre brand, a new, more contemporary logo evolved.

"We wanted to leverage the shape of the iconic sign on Augusta Street while giving the new logo a fresh, distinct look," said Mary Church Cornette, VP/creative director of FUEL. "What emerged was a clean, crisp logo with simple lines representative of the sign and the name in a simple font, strategically placed and italicized for emphasis and energy."

The new logo is simplistic yet sophisticated with its black and white color palette, specifically selected to allow the performances, and not The Warehouse Theatre, to take center stage. An occasional pop of color will create visual interest in The Warehouse's marketing and show materials.

Officially established in 1974, The Warehouse Theatre is home to local, regional, and national performers and produces thought-provoking theatre experiences, including six to seven main stage performances each year, educational programs, community engagement initiatives, and the Upstate Shakespeare Festival in Falls Park each summer.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the stage has been dark, but The Warehouse Theatre has improvised-what performers do best-and used the time to make upgrades and offer innovative production experiences and forums. The Warehouse Theatre partnered with three companies from across the country to present work in an online setting and also locally produced two premieres, Objectivity and Fire in the Garden, both fresh and creative Zoom productions.

"Until the curtains rise again, our fans can continue to enjoy performances and fill their artistic and entertainment desires through our online performances," said Mike Sablone, producing artistic director for The Warehouse Theatre. "It has been a challenging year, to say the least, but we're still here, and we're coming back with a new, classy, bold look, so get ready, Greenville."

The Warehouse Theatre started as a summer theatre program to produce plays in Greenville and quickly grew into a high-quality professional production theatre offering edgy and stimulating works in an intimate form of theatre for a one-of-a-kind audience experience. In 1998, The Warehouse moved to its current location at 37 Augusta Street, a former cotton warehouse, and is the cornerstone of the thriving arts and entertainment district in Greenville's West End near Smiley's Café, Gather GVL, and Fluor Field.