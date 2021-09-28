The South Carolina School Of The Arts Announces 2021-2022 Season

The Theatre and Dance Department of the South Carolina School of the Arts at Anderson University released their '21-'22 Theatre and Dance Series.

Dr. David Sollish, our chair of Theatre and Dance, gives his thoughts on the series:

"After well over a year of uncertainty and fear due to the COVID-19 pandemic, our 2021-2022 Theatre and Dance series is set to celebrate storytelling that takes the audience on a journey. Although we were able to produce a successful and effective full season of six main state productions for 2020-2021, this year's plays, musicals, and dance concerts are set to transport our patrons to different eras, different countries, and to different cultures in order to escape the mundane, the angst, and the worry of our day-to-day lives. In this way, we hope to enlighten and unburden our audiences!"

The '21-'22 season starts with Lettice and Lovage, which will be performed in the Belk Theatre of the Rainey Fine Arts Center on September 22-25.

Senior Theatre major Laurel Moran says she is most excited to perform in Lettice and Lovage, which will be performed in the Belk Theatre of the Rainey Fine Arts Center on September 22-25. "I could not imagine a better final show for my final semester here. It's so much larger than life in such a unique way because of how she sees the world and how she makes those connections to the Elizabethan Era and Shakespeare," says Loran, who plays the role of Lettice Duffet, an expert on Elizabethan cuisine and medieval weaponry whose daffy take on history flavors her work as a tour guide in a historic London home.

"This is a really interesting show and the kind of show that you don't typically see. It's exciting to be a part of something that's so character-driven and so relationship-driven," said Christian Woodall, assistant director for the play.

Dr. Larson, dean of the SCSA, was intrigued by Lettice and Lovage, and is excited about this play's debut at Anderson. Lettice and Lovage was written by English playwright, screenwriter and novelist Peter Shaffer, creator of Broadway hits Amadeus and Equus.

Renowned British actress Maggie Smith (Downton Abbey) criticized Shaffer for never writing plays about strong women. Shaffer went on to write the satirical English comedy, custom creating the lead role for Smith, for which she won a Tony Award.

"I've decided we need something fun to start the season. There's nothing quite like it. Sometimes our historic imagination runs wild; it can be healthy to poke fun at our history and tradition," Larson said. As for Laurel Moran playing Lettice Duffet and Lydia Clark playing Lottie Schoen, he says "It's a Tour de Force for both of them."

2021-2022 Theatre and Dance Events

September 22-25: Lettice and Lovage

October 27-30: Guys and Dolls

November 18, 19: Fall Dance Concert

February 23-26: Eurydice

March 17, 18: Spring Dance Concert

April 6-9: Bright Star

For tickets or more information, please visit schoolofthearts.com